Italy gives $8.5mln for Afghan women's clinic

The Italian government has donated 8.5 million dollars to build a new Paediatrics and Obstetrics Clinic at the Kabul National Military Hospital as part of Italy's efforts to help Afghan women, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

“Italy has chosen to stand by women, who play a crucial role in the country’s peace and reconciliation process," said its ambassador to Afghanistan, Roberto Cantone.

"To act in favour of women in Afghan society is one of Italy’s priority goals in Afghanistan and is an essential condition for an optimistic outlook for the country."

Cantone made the remarks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Afghan defence ministry in Kabul that was also attended by the country's defence minister, the Italian foreign ministry stated.

The new clinic will offer women in the Afghan army healthcare facilities to assist them in their professional careers and family lives, the ministry said.

