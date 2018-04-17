Italy 'consistent' United States ally - Gentiloni
SECURITY
Pubblicato il: 17/04/2018
Italy has for decades been a solid ally of the United States - irrespective of the political hue of the administration in Washington - prime minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday.
"Italy is not a neutral country. It has for decades been a consistent ally of the US - not of one American administration or another but of the US," Gentiloni told lawmakers.
"It's a conscious choice," he added.
