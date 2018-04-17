Syrian war, govt 'horrible' but negotiations 'inevitable' says Gentiloni
Photo:AFP
Italian premier Paolo Gentiloni on Tuesday deplored Syria's devastating seven-year civil war and the government of authoritarian president Bashar al-Assad but said negotiation with the Assad "regime" was unavoidable.
"We are facing the tragedy of a horrible war and a horrible regime yet negotiation with this regime is inevitable," Gentiloni told Italian lawmakers.
