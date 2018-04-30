Alfano deplores deadly Afghan bombings

Foreign minister Angelino Alfano on Monday expressed "full solidarity" with the Afghan people after a spate of bombings killed at least 45 people and injured dozens across Afghanistan. Nations unite to battle the scourge of terrorism, Alfano tweeted.

"Italy's full solidarity with Afghanistan's population over today's attacks in which many civilians including children and journalists lost their lives and NATO peacekeepers were injured," read Alfano's tweet.

"We are always united in the fight against terrorism and for freedom of expression," the tweet added.

Eight Romanian soldiers were injured in a car bombing of a foreign military convoy in the Abdullah Karez area of Daman district southern Kandahar province, Romania's defence ministry said.

NATO's Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan confirmed that eight soldiers were wounded in the Kandahar attack. Several Afghan policemen including a group of children were either killed or injured in the blast, the mission stated.

Hours earlier on Monday, suicide bombings in the Afghan capital Kabul killed at least 25 people including Agence France Press news agency's chief photographer Shah Marai, AFP reported.

The Islamic State jihadist group claimed the twin Kabul blasts in a statement released via its Amaq news outlet.