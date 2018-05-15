IFAD accord boosts Angolan small farmers

Photo by Nichole Sobecki for The Washington Post

Thousands of subsistence farming families will achieve better food security and resilience to the effects of climate change under an accord inked on Tuesday between Angola's government and the United Nations International Fund for Agricultural Development.

The Agricultural Recovery Project (ARP) will help around 8,000 rural households in Angola's Benguela, Cunene and Huila provinces to develop water infrastructure by rehabilitating and reconstructing multi-purpose water sources, IFAD said.

The project will also help small farmers in the target areas develop the skills they need to reduce their vulnerability to climate-related shocks such as flooding and drought, IFAD said.

Subsistence farmers will boost crop and livestock production and productivity under the ARP and improve their food security through livelihood diversification, IFAD said. The project will provide households with a crop-based, food security package and livestock-based packages consisting of poultry, goats, sheep and pigs, according to households' assets, IFAD stated.

The total cost of the project is US$7.6 million, including a $5 million loan and $1 million grant from IFAD. The project will be co-financed by the Government of Angola ($0.7 million), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations ($0.5 million); and by the beneficiaries themselves ($0.4 million).

Angola's agriculture sector employs 44 per cent of the population but makes up just 10 percent to the country’s national income on average. More than half of Angola’s poor are located in rural areas and depend exclusively on subsistence agriculture for their livelihoods, IFAD noted.

The new project will build on efforts made by Angola's government and various emergency programmes since 2002 to rebuild the country's agriculture sector, which was devastated by the 40-year-long civil war, causing productivity to plummet, IFAD stated.

Since 1991, IFAD has financed seven rural development programmes and projects in Angola at a total cost of $147.3 million, with an IFAD investment of $82 million directly benefiting 268,600 rural households.