Suspected Albanian IS supporter expelled from Italy

SECURITY
Pubblicato il: 16/05/2018 12:30

Italian authorities deported a 42-year-old Albanian supporter of the Islamic State jihadist group, the interior ministry said on Wednesday.

The Albanian was expelled from Italy aboard a flight from Rome's Fiumicino airport to Tirana. He was the 44th alleged religious extremist to be deported this year and the 281st since January 2015, the ministry said.

