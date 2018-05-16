Suspected Albanian IS supporter expelled from Italy
SECURITY
Italian authorities deported a 42-year-old Albanian supporter of the Islamic State jihadist group, the interior ministry said on Wednesday.
The Albanian was expelled from Italy aboard a flight from Rome's Fiumicino airport to Tirana. He was the 44th alleged religious extremist to be deported this year and the 281st since January 2015, the ministry said.
