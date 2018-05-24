UN urges humanitarian access to besieged Libyan city of Derna

The United Nations and humanitarian organisations are "perturbed" by the two-year siege in the northern Libyan city of Derna, where aid workers are unable to deliver life-saving assistance including food and medical supplies to its population, the UN mission in Libya said on Thursday.

Shortages in medicine and medical supplies are reaching critical levels in the port city and the first food shortages are being reported, UNSMIL said.

“I call on all parties to immediately allow safe and unfettered access to Derna for humanitarian actors and urgently needed humanitarian goods,” said deputy UN envoy to Libya and humanitarian coordinator, Maria Ribeiro.

“We need to be able to assist people in need without delay to prevent further loss of life,” Ribeiro said.

The encirclement of Derna by forces loyal to renegade General Khalifa Haftar and the escalation of conflict is having a devastating impact on civilians who fear for their lives, UNSMIL said.

At least one child is reported to have been killed and hundreds of families to have fled their homes during the siege, according to UNSMIL.

UNSMIL urged forces loyal to Hafar and the coalition of Islamist militias they are battling for control of the city to respect international humanitarian and human rights law.

The warring sides are obliged to protect civilians and guarantee their freedom of movement, including helping ensure safe passage for those who wish to leave the city, UNSMIL said.

"All parties must also ensure the safety and sanctity of health infrastructure and health workers," UNSMIL stated.