Italy condoles Guatemala over volcano eruption victims

Photo: AFP

Italy's foreign minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi on Wednesday expressed "heartfelt" condolences to the families of scores of people known to have died in the "tragic" eruption of Guatemala's Fuego volcano on Sunday.

"I wish to express my personal and the government's heartfelt condolences for the victims of Guatemala's Fuego volcano, a tragic eruption that has claimed the lives of at least 70 people," Moavero Milanesi said in a statement.

"Deeply saddened, I extend my sincere sympathies to the families of the victims, to the displaced and to the people of Guatemala. Italy stands ready to provide brotherly humanitarian assistance to help those hit by this tragic catastrophe," the statement added.

The death-toll from the disaster has since risen to 75, according to officials.

Guatemala's Disaster Relief Agency said almost 200 people were missing after the highly active volcano erupted, burying villages its slopes were buried in volcanic ash and mud.

Rescue work on Tuesday was disrupted when a new and unexpected explosion sent hot gas and molten rock streaming down the volcano's south side.

The Fuego volcano is locoated about 35 kilometres southwest of Guatemala City.