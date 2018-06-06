UN, Myanmar govt ink accord for voluntary Rohingya refugee returns

Photo: AFP

The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR and the UN Development Programme on Wednesday signed an agreement with Mymanar's government to start the voluntary safe return of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who fled to Bangladesh from a brutal military crackdown in Rakhine state.

The accord is "a first and necessary step to establish a framework for cooperation" between the UN and Myanmar's government," UNHCR and UNDP said in a statement.

It is "aimed at creating conducive conditions for the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation of refugees from Bangladesh and for helping to create improved and resilient livelihoods for all communities living in Rakhine state," UNHCR and UNDP added.

Some 700,000 Rohingya are currently living in squalid refugee camps in Bangladesh.

The UN and the US described the latest crackdown following a Rohingya attack on a Myanmar military base last August as "ethnic cleansing".

The Rohingya Muslim minority has long suffered persecution by security forces in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.