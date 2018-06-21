No to illegal immigration business within Italy - Di Maio

The government needs to call to account the cooperatives and associations that run reception centres and facilities for migrants within Italy, labour and industry minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday.

"We must crimp the immigration business domestically," Di Maio, who is also deputy premier, said on the sidelines of a European Union Council meeting in Luxembourg.

"We will do this by starting to ask all these organisations to report on the (public) money they manage. In this way we will see that all the funds we are allocating are not needed and can be cut and spent elsewhere."

Di Maio also renewed calls by other members of the populist government for the burden of sheltering hundreds of thousands of asylum-seekers to be shared among European Union states.

"Relocation (of asylum-seekers) is not working at present," he underlined.

Di Maio urged EU 'protection centres' to be set up in North Africa "to stop the boat crossings" where refugees could make claims for asylum and economic migrants be weeded out - an idea that has already been rejected by the Tunisian government.