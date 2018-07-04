Salvini to meet Libya's deputy PM Maitig in Rome

Italy's anti-migrant interior minister Matteo Salvini will on Thursday meet Libya's deputy premier Ahmed Maitig in Rome and they will give a press conference after their meeting, the interior ministry said in a statement.

Following a visit last week by Salvini to chaos-wracked Libya for talks to halt migration, Italy will give its former colony 12 extra vessels to help strengthen its coastal patrols and stop migrant trafficking boats setting sail from its shores.

The Italian government will take responsibility for the maintenance of the 12 boats until the end of the year and offer further training to the Libyan coastguard and naval authorities in bid to halt the migrant influx, populist premier Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday.