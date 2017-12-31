Trump twitta a raffica

409815
Pubblicato il: 31/12/2017 11:45

"Tornano i posti di lavoro e le aziende rientrano negli Usa. Inutili regolamenti e tasse sono state tagliati e andrà sempre meglio. C'e' molto altro in arrivo!". Questo l'ultimo di una serie di tweet postati dal presidente americano Donald Trump dal resort di sua proprietà a Mar-a-Lago in Florida, dove si trova per il periodo delle feste.

In un post precedente l'inquilino della Casa Bianca si è invece soffermato sulla riforma fiscale, approvata recentemente, definendola "il più grande taglio delle tasse di sempre. Si tratta di un enorme stimolo di crescita per l'economia".

E non è mancata la consueta frecciatina contro i media e le fake news: "Io uso i social media non perché mi piace, ma perché è l'unico modo per combattere una stampa molto disonesta e ingiusta, "stampa" spesso indicata come Fake News Media. Fonti false e inesistenti vengono utilizzate più spesso che mai. Molte storie e rapporti sono una pura finzione!", scrive Trump.

