Trump twitta a raffica
Pubblicato il: 31/12/2017 11:45
"Tornano i posti di lavoro e le aziende rientrano negli Usa. Inutili regolamenti e tasse sono state tagliati e andrà sempre meglio. C'e' molto altro in arrivo!". Questo l'ultimo di una serie di tweet postati dal presidente americano Donald Trump dal resort di sua proprietà a Mar-a-Lago in Florida, dove si trova per il periodo delle feste.
Jobs are kicking in and companies are coming back to the U.S. Unnecessary regulations and high taxes are being dramatically Cut, and it will only get better. MUCH MORE TO COME!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 30 dicembre 2017
In un post precedente l'inquilino della Casa Bianca si è invece soffermato sulla riforma fiscale, approvata recentemente, definendola "il più grande taglio delle tasse di sempre. Si tratta di un enorme stimolo di crescita per l'economia".
On Taxes: "This is the biggest corporate rate cut ever, going back to the corporate income tax rate of roughly 80 years ago.This is a huge pro-growth stimulus for the economy. Every year the Obama WH overstated how the economy would grow. Now real economics and jobs." @WSJ Report— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 30 dicembre 2017
E non è mancata la consueta frecciatina contro i media e le fake news: "Io uso i social media non perché mi piace, ma perché è l'unico modo per combattere una stampa molto disonesta e ingiusta, "stampa" spesso indicata come Fake News Media. Fonti false e inesistenti vengono utilizzate più spesso che mai. Molte storie e rapporti sono una pura finzione!", scrive Trump.
I use Social Media not because I like to, but because it is the only way to fight a VERY dishonest and unfair "press," now often referred to as Fake News Media. Phony and non-existent "sources" are being used more often than ever. Many stories & reports a pure fiction!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 30 dicembre 2017