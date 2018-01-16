Behind the Wheel: CASE supports Team Rubicon for Hurricane Harvey disaster relief efforts

Follow the real life heroes from veteran-led disaster relief organization Team Rubicon as they work to assist those stricken by the effects of Hurricane Harvey in the U.S. state of Texas. Supporting their efforts, not just in this instance, but on a longstanding basis is CASE Construction Equipment, providing machinery and training to ensure they are able to deliver the best care possible. Watch the full webisode on: cnhindustrial.com/behindthewheel

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CASE Construction Equipment, the global construction equipment brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), is a proud partner of the American disaster relief organization Team Rubicon. Together, Team Rubicon and CASE have been deployed to numerous disaster response and community service projects across North America.

Through their partnership CASE has provided Team Rubicon with both equipment and disaster response-specific training curriculum, a unique collaboration that endows volunteers with valuable skills that translate from disaster response to a new potential career path.

Behind the Wheel webisode shows the two working together to clean up the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas, USA during August and September 2017. Hurricane Harvey was the first major hurricane to make landfall in the United States since 2005 and is also the costliest tropical cyclone on record, inflicting nearly USD $200 billion in damages, primarily from widespread flooding in the Houston metropolitan area. The latest CNH Industrialwebisode shows the two working together to clean up the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas, USA during August and September 2017. Hurricane Harvey was the first major hurricane to make landfall in the United States since 2005 and is also the costliest tropical cyclone on record, inflicting nearly USD $200 billion in damages, primarily from widespread flooding in the Houston metropolitan area.

