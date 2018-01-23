Oscar, ecco le nomination

(AFP PHOTO)

Annunciati i candidati ai premi Oscar 2018. Gli Academy Awards sono arrivati quest'anno alla 90esima edizione e saranno assegnati durante la cerimonia che si terrà il 4 marzo al Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles.

Vediamo i nominati nelle categorie principali:

Miglior Film - Call Me by Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Miglior Attore - Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name), Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.).

Miglior Attrice - Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri), Margot Robbie (I), Tonya Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird), Meryl Streep (The Post).

Miglior attore non protagonista - Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project), Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri), Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water), Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World), Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri).

Miglior attrice non protagonista - Mary J. Blige (Mudbound), Allison Janney (I), Tonya Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread), Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird), Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water).

Regia - Dunkirk (Christopher Nolan), Get Out (Jordan Peele), Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig), Phantom Thread (Paul Thomas Anderson), The Shape of Water Guillermo del Toro

Adattamento - Call Me by Your Name (James Ivory), The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter e Michael H. Weber), Logan (Scott Frank e James Mangold con Michael Green; storia James Mangold), Molly's Game (scritto da Aaron Sorkin), Mudbound (Virgil Williams e Dee Rees).

Sceneggiatura Originale - The Big Sick (Emily V. Gordon e Kumail Nanjiani), Get Out (Jordan Peele), Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig), The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro e Vanessa Taylor), Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri (Martin McDonagh).