"Versace resterà italiana", la promessa di Donatella

(Fotogramma)

"Ciao a tutti! Sapete quanto ami l'interazione che ho qui con ognuno di voi. Prima di tutto, voglio che sappiate che NON sto andando da nessuna parte, quindi per quanti avrebbero voluto sbarazzarsi di me, beh...non succederà!". Due giorni dopo l'aquisizione del 100% delle azioni Versace da parte di Michael Kors, Donatella Versace rompe il silenzio social e su Instagram rassicura gli appassionati del marchio. Nessun colpo di scena e, soprattutto, nessun allontanamento per la stilista che resterà in ogni caso direttore creativo della maison.

Versace, promette Donatella fra gli incoraggiamenti dei fan, "resterà ITALIANA, Made in Italy e manterrà la sua attitudine GLAMOUR, AUDACE e INCLUSIVA che ve l'ha fatta amare. Questo è solo l'inizio di un'eccitante, nuova avventura - dice la stilista - che spero vogliate vivere insieme a me".