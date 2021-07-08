Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 08 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 17:48
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:01 Covid oggi Gb, 32mila nuovi contagi in un giorno

17:56 Nordcorea, Kim dimagrito ma non ha problemi di salute

17:50 Rider preso a calci, sindaco Cagliari: "Vigliacchi, chiedo scusa"

17:41 Covid oggi Lombardia, 215 casi e un morto. A Milano 75 nuovi casi

17:38 Covid Emilia Romagna oggi, 94 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 8 luglio

17:38 Ddl Zan, diretta Fedez divide social: "Abbassa livello", "Ma non è un politico"

17:29 Covid oggi Veneto, 149 contagi: bollettino 8 luglio 2021

17:27 Bellantone (Mater Olbia): "Nel 2021 in crescita ricoveri, prestazioni e fatturato"

17:23 Mater Olbia, presentato nuovo reparto solventi

17:07 Covid oggi Italia, 1.394 contagi e 13 morti: bollettino 8 luglio

17:00 Covid oggi Italia, Speranza: "Battaglia da combattere finché non avremo zero morti"

16:47 Covid Calabria, oggi 54 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 8 luglio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

1 Hotel & Homes Island Sanctuary Elounda Hills To Premiere In 2025 On Crete

08 luglio 2021 | 13.01
LETTURA: 4 minuti

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1 Hotel & Homes Elounda Hills will be the newest sustainable sanctuary of 1 Hotels, offering an unparalleled luxury hotel experience that honors ancient Mediterranean history and its undeniable influence on the modern world. Situated on the northeast coast of Crete, this Grecian oasis is not only surrounded by the enchanting Elounda Hills and rugged coastline of Mirabello Bay — it's welcomed by a culture centered around warmth, vitality, and hospitality. With their pioneering vision, Mirum Hellas will develop the property, and SH Hotels & Resorts will operate the exquisite escape, following its prospective opening in the summer of 2025.

Seamlessly pairing ancient architecture with modern comfort, 1 Hotel & Homes Elounda Hills will embody the sensations of a hillside village, vivacious metropolis, and natural oasis. The design ethos blurs the line between interior and exterior — with natural sustainably sourced materials, highlighting the mesmerizing Cretan sunlight, and vibrant, flourishing greenery around every corner. In line with the 1 vision, guests will feel connected to the island, enriched by its history, and uniquely inspired to protect and enhance the natural world.

The 135 hotel rooms and 178 branded residences and villas (to be developed in phases) will boast uninterrupted mountain and seascape views. The architecture will mimic the curvature of the Elounda Hills and the resort will offer stunning swimming pools, relaxed outdoor leisure facilities, and windy paths leading to the pristine sandy beaches, and the warm, clear Mediterranean waters. Premium room offerings include exclusive access to a dedicated marina and beach club. The restorative wellness, therapeutic spa, and world-famous Mediterranean cuisine will reinvigorate guests with the vivacious spirit of the island while celebrating its history.

On 1 Hotel & Homes Elounda Hills, Barry Sternlicht, Chairman & CEO of Starwood Capital Group and Chairman of SH Hotels & Resorts, commented, "This project exemplifies our goal of creating harmony with nature. Crete is a legendary island with so much natural beauty, history, people, culture, and our 1 Hotels brand authentically embraces and will work to protect and enhance it all. Our development partner, Mirum Hellas, and their local portfolio complement our mission of inspiring conscious consumption and protecting the natural beauty and history of the environment. This property is a defining example of that, and we will redefine the Mediterranean getaway with it."

Vitaly Borisov, the Founder and Chairman of Mirum Group of companies, said, "Within 1 Hotel & Homes Elounda Hills, we will utilize unique architecture and sophisticated landscaping to introduce a special luxury hospitality experience with a conscience to the Greek island of Crete. 1 Hotels' focus on sustainability and their innovative approach within the hotel landscape make them the perfect partner for us. 1 Hotel & Homes Elounda Hills will be a sustainable island sanctuary, capturing the mystical and pure spirit of Greece, celebrating Cretan heritage, regeneration, and environmental preservation for everyone who visits."

About 1 HotelsAs a luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, 1 Hotels cultivates the best of sustainable design and architecture, together with extraordinary comfort and an unrivaled level of service. 1 Hotels, which launched in 2015 with the opening of exclusive properties in Miami's South beach and Manhattan's Central Park, followed by Brooklyn, located on the East River, in February 2017, West Hollywood, on Sunset Boulevard, in June 2019, and Sanya (China) in 2020, is inspired by a simple idea: those that travel the world should also care about it, it is, after all, 1 world. 1 Hotels upholds this vision by channeling nature through design and culinary partnerships while connecting with the local community and taking sustainable steps to make a big difference. All 1 Hotel properties are among the first hotels in the world to become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide. The comprehensive facility verification helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence at properties that have appropriate health safety procedures in place. The brand is expanding with the upcoming opening of its Toronto property and with properties under development in Nashville, Hanalei Bay, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, London, San Francisco, Mission Bay and Melbourne. Additional information can be found at 1hotels.com.

About Mirum GroupFounded with a true passion for innovation and unsurpassed attention to detail, Mirum is a leading player in luxury hospitality and upscale suburban housing developments. A multinational developer with a local vision, Mirum is true to heritage, culture, and tradition while incorporating the latest technologies to build communities and transformative environments. Having been active in Greece for more than 10 years, Mirum is the only international real estate developer to have obtained the status of Strategic Private Investor from the Greek government.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/958530/1Hotels_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Turismo Economia_E_Finanza modern world opening in the summer albergo hotel
Vedi anche
News to go
18enni e voto per il Senato, via libera di Palazzo Madama
News to go
Ungheria, in vigore legge anti Lgbt
News to go
Wimbledon, Matteo Berrettini in semifinale
News to go
Raffaella Carrà, domani i funerali a Roma
News to go
Euro 2020, finale Inghilterra-Italia a Wembley
News to go
Haiti, omicidio Moise: presi due killer
News to go
Comuni 'ricicloni', 623 premiati da Legambiente
Avellino, 2 arresti per terrorismo: l'operazione dei Ros - Video
News to go
Covid, ipotesi Olimpiadi Tokyo a porte chiuse
News to go
Covid, in Italia ieri oltre 1000 contagi in 24 ore
News to go
Vaccini, Figliuolo alle regioni: vaccinare docenti
News to go
Papa Francesco, i risultati dell'esame istologico
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza