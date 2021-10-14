Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 14 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 09:09
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:04 Green pass obbligatorio, Letta: "Bloccare Paese per no vax? Non esiste"

08:55 Freddo e pioggia sull'Italia, poi torna il sole: dove e quando

08:16 Alitalia addio, oggi l'ultimo volo

07:45 Norvegia, killer con arco e frecce di Kongsberg è 30enne danese

07:30 Documenti falsi per il Reddito di cittadinanza, 50 denunciati

07:21 Green pass obbligatorio al lavoro, le regole da domani

00:03 Green pass obbligatorio, portuali e camionisti: "Così Italia si blocca"

21:18 Norvegia, attacco con arco e frecce a Kongsberg: 5 morti e 2 feriti

20:53 Regeni, presidenza del Consiglio si costituisce parte civile

20:38 Green pass lavoro, Bonomi: "Tampone a carico del dipendente"

20:31 Torna Vasco e incanta, in ‘Siamo qui’ le mille anime del Komandante

19:47 Covid oggi Veneto, 348 contagi: bollettino 13 ottobre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

1 in 6 People Worldwide Struggles to Read Due to Irlen Syndrome

14 ottobre 2021 | 08.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

JOSEPH, Ore., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of children and adults around the world cope with Irlen Syndrome - the inability of the brain to process certain light waves, or colors. The condition falls on a spectrum from mild to severe with symptoms that can include difficulty with reading and math, sensitivity to light, headaches, stomachaches, dizziness, inability to focus, clumsiness and poor sports performance. While approximately half of those with this condition acquire it genetically, it can also be caused by brain injuries, high fevers, and viruses.

The Word Gobblers, a handbook for parents and teachers working with children who struggle to read, addresses these problems and offers simple and immediate modifications to ease or overcome them, plus long term-solutions. The book contains a questionnaire concerning symptoms and behaviors, and uses interactive exercises on a variety of colored paper to help a parent or teacher discover if a child might have this condition.

Children who are poor readers or poor in sports are often teased or bullied, resulting in feelings of shame or low self-worth. The Word Gobblers explains the medically-based reason why some children and adults struggle to read and write, or display inappropriate behaviors, and compares the inability of the body to digest certain foods such as strawberries or peanuts with the inability of the brain to interpret certain wavelengths of light.

Beautifully illustrated by Joan Gilbert, The Word Gobblers shows children, through the images of mischievous Gobblers who munch, crunch, and scrunch numbers, letters and words that they are not at fault. Images of smiley faces in green and orange help children see they are not alone by showing that 1 in 6, 10 in 60, and 100 in 600 have this same condition.

In the Forward, Founder and Director of the Irlen Institute, Helen L. Irlen, explains the discovery of Irlen Syndrome and the progress made in treating it. The Irlen Method for treating this condition has received national and international media attention.

The Library Journal review concludes: "VERDICT: A helpful volume for parents, caregivers, and teachers of children who struggle with reading."

Recently, Betsy Wurzel of Passionate Worldwide Talk Radio interviewed Matthias for her blog "Talking with Betsy": https://bit.ly/3C5EDnl.

Author Catherine Matthias is a Certified Irlen Syndrome Screener and published author of six early reader picture books.

Published by Square One Publishers, New York. ISBN 978-0-7570-0502-2. $15.95.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656320/Word_Gobblers_60_sec_FINAL.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656321/Front_Cover.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Altro Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro symptoms that can it genetically poor sports performance .it
Vedi anche
News to go
Farmaci e over 65, il rapporto dell'Aifa
News to go
Migranti, Polonia rinforzerà barriera a confine con Bielorussia
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, tasso di positività all'1%
Migranti, in calo presenza stranieri in Italia
News to go
Papa Luciani sarà presto beato
News to go
Forza Nuova e No Green pass, Lamorgese risponde alla Camera
News to go
Aumento bollette, al via misure Ue anti-rincari
News to go
Caso Marò, chiuso contenzioso Italia-India
News to go
Green pass Italia, 25% lavoratori agricoli non ancora vaccinato
News to go
Clima, transizione verso energia pulita ancora troppo lenta
News to go
Droga, smantellata rete di spaccio: 16 arresti
News to go
Green pass obbligatorio, regole sul lavoro dal 15 ottobre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza