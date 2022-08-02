Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 02 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 17:57
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:01 Elezioni 2022, critiche social a Calenda per accordo con Letta

17:51 Nancy Pelosi a Taiwan, Cina: "Grave violazione, Usa giocano col fuoco"

17:45 Napoli, aliscafo va a sbattere contro il molo: 28 feriti

17:43 Elezioni 2022, accordo Pd-Azione-Più Europa: il testo integrale

17:39 Elezioni 2022, verso incontro Letta-Di Maio

17:34 Accordo Letta-Calenda, Sinistra e Verdi chiedono incontro al Pd

17:30 Milano, Simba La Rue: "Ho umiliato Touché ma non l'ho sequestrato"

17:20 Covid oggi Lombardia, 8.860 contagi e 29 morti: bollettino 2 agosto

17:14 In Italia è boom dei viaggi in bici, quest'anno 8 milioni di cicloturisti

17:12 Vaiolo scimmie, in Italia 505 casi confermati: 4 sono donne

17:07 Elezioni 2022, accordo Letta-Calenda: compromesso su collegi e programma 'draghiano'

17:05 Elezioni 2022, Calenda: "Voti di Azione non andranno a Di Maio" - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

10,000 RMB! "My Guangdong Story" short video solicitation calls for global entries

02 agosto 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Your videos on Guangdong could win you some serious cash prizes, up to 10,000 RMB. Come and take part in the event "My Guangdong Story" Global Solicitation for Short Videos.

The event hosted by Nanfang Media Group is open to all teams and individuals worldwide from August 2 to October 15, with an offline sharing event in November this year.

Participants just need to make a video to share their unique stories of Guangdong, a major economic powerhouse in China and the center of Lingnan culture. Your life and career in Guangdong, a bite of local culture, once-in-a-lifetime travel here... All are welcome!

How to participate: Enter the event's official webpage on the homepage of Newsgd.com (www.newsgd.com/mygdstory), and submit your entries.

Time

Submission: From August 2 to October 15, 2022

Online voting: From the end of August to the end of October, 2022

Offline sharing event: November, 2022

During the event, all entries conforming to the theme will be displayed on the official webpage. Some selected works will be showcased on various platforms, including Southcn.com, Yuexuexi App, new media platforms of Nanfang Media Group, Xuexi Qiangguo's Guangdong Channel; LED displays outdoors and on Guangdong's metros and buses; websites and social media platforms. Award-winning videos will be exhibited at Guangzhou's landmarks during the offline event in November.

Requirements

Video of less than six minutes duration with the theme "My Guangdong Story" in MP4, FLV, MOV or other formats, showing Guangdong in your eyes.

There is no restriction on the language of the video. If there is dialogue or narration, please add subtitles in Chinese or English.

The work should not involve any commercial advertisements, and a description within 150 words is required.

The entries must be original videos and can be in any form, such as interviews or micro-documentaries.

Rewards

Outstanding Video Award:10,000 RMB per winner, 10 winners in total (before tax)

Outstanding Video Award Nomination: 5,000 RMB per winner, 20 winners in total (before tax)

Popular Video Award: 2,000 RMB per winner, 20 winners in total (before tax)

Participants can check out all the details about the event including event agenda, participation guide and copyright requirements on the official webpage.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1870639/video_1.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1870637/image_1.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza ICT ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Altro serious cash prizes Global Solicitation for short Videos the event win you some
Vedi anche
Elezioni 2022, Letta e accordo con Calenda: "Patto per battere destra" - Video
Elezioni 2022, Calenda e accordo con Letta: "Ora partita aperta" - Video
Elezioni 2022, Letta: "Berlusconi e Salvini si sono arresi a Meloni" - Video
News to go
Pelosi a Taiwan, alta tensione Cina-Usa
Elezioni 2022, Calenda: "Renzi? Porte aperte" - Video
News to go
Ucraina, Usa: nuovo pacchetto aiuti militari da 550 milioni di dollari
News to go
Al-Zawahiri ucciso in raid a Kabul
News to go
Strage di Bologna, Mattarella: "Ricerca verità completa è dovere della Repubblica"
News to go
Mercato delle due ruote a trazione elettrica, i dati del primo semestre
News to go
Vino, al via vendemmia anticipata con -10% grappoli
News to go
"In grado di costruire bomba atomica", l'annuncio dell'Iran
News to go
Elezioni 2022, Pd: "Ogni divisione oggi è regalo a destra"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza