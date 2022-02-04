Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 04 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 21:59
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:14 FantaSanremo, Emma consegna fiori a componente orchestra: "Mi servono punti"'

21:59 Jacobs torna dopo 6 mesi e vince, trionfa nei 60 metri di Berlino

21:48 Green pass Israele: non servirà più in ristoranti, cinema e palestre

21:45 Sanremo 2022, ecco Beppe Vessicchio: ovazione al Festival

21:38 Sanremo 2022, scale di corsa per Maria Chiara Giannetta

21:04 Aids, scoperta nuova variante Hiv più aggressiva e trasmissibile

21:00 Sanremo 2022, quarta serata: cover e duetti all'Ariston

20:38 Processo Montante, la difesa di Di Simone: "Non fu il suo braccio destro"

19:30 Austria, valanga in Tirolo: morti 5 scialpinisti

19:11 Covid, Fontana: "Lombardia resta in zona gialla"

18:58 Centrodestra, Berlusconi vede Casini: il 'centro' è Forza Italia

18:33 Covid oggi Sicilia, 7.057 contagi e 44 morti: bollettino 4 febbraio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

100,000 registered attendees see LEAP22 leapfrog into first place in international technology events

04 febbraio 2022 | 22.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural edition of LEAP has set new records for a debut technology event, attracting over 100,000 registered attendees from more than 80 countries. Over 700 exhibitors including the world's leading technology companies and 1,500 start-ups, along with more than 500 international speakers joined LEAP22, which concluded yesterday in Riyadh, making it the largest ever first edition for a technology event. Over US$6.4 billion of investments and new technology initiatives were announced at LEAP22.

LEAP22 saw the announcement of multiple investments and funds for start-ups and entrepreneurs of over US$266 million. Among the announcements was the completion of the second round of Khwarizmi Ventures fund with a value of US$69.8 million; investment into the Emkan VC fund of over US$49.8 million and the launch by Saudi Venture Investment Company of a new fund worth over US$134 million, to promote start-ups. A new partnership to build start-ups between Unifonic and TheSpaceKSA, called UnifonicX, was also revealed.

Start-up deals included Nana closing an investment round led by FIM Partners and the STV Fund, worth US$50 million; and Quant closing an investment round worth US$800,000 led by VentureSouq with participation by RaedVC and Seedra, and also announced an additional round of investment. Muzn Artificial Intelligence raised an investment round of US$10.1 million, led by Raed Ventures with the participation of Shorooq Partners, VentureSouq, Sukna Ventures and others; while Taffi raised more than US$1.8 million investment, and SIFI and Tamawal closed pre-seed rounds.

Start-ups from around the world went head-to-head in the Rocket Fuel Start-up Competition, promoting their innovative business ideas to win a share of the US$1 million prize fund. Seven winning start-ups took home cash prizes for their new business ideas, scored on creativity, innovation, potential, functionality and impact on people and society.

Apple selected Riyadh for its first Apple Developer Academy headquarters in the Middle East and North Africa region. The academy caters solely to female programmers and developers and is located at the Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University.

Michael Champion, Regional Executive Vice President – MEA, Informa, the event's organizers said LEAP22 is a breakthrough success, attracting the biggest audience for a technology event in recent years, surpassing even Web Summit and CES, and setting a new record for most attendees to a new platform.

"LEAP22 has been able to bring to Riyadh the leading names in technology with the most exciting new start-ups and creators, to present cutting-edge innovations that will reshape the world around us. We would like to thank our world-class speakers, sponsors and partners and look forward to hosting an even bigger LEAP next year," said Champion.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1740757/LEAP22_Rocket_Fuel_Startup_Competition_Winners.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN53187 en US ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza announced at LEAP22 speakers joined LEAP22 attracting over over
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, in calo Rt e terapie intensive
News to go
Murano, chiudono le fornaci dei vetrai per aumento costi energia
News to go
Celibato, il documento del sinodo tedesco
News to go
Sinner positivo al covid, salta Atp Rotterdam
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale contro il cancro
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Siria, blitz Usa: morto leader Isis
Sanremo 2022, dg Costa Crociere: "Nostra presenza messaggio ottimismo con pensiero a Concordia" - Video
Sanremo 2022, il saluto di Iva Zanicchi all'Adnkronos - Video
Sanremo 2022, l'Adnkronos sulla nave del Festival. Orietta e Rovazzi a bordo fino a sabato - Video
Sanremo 2022, il saluto all'Adnkronos dei Gemelli di Guidonia - Video
News to go
Pillola anti covid Pfizer, da domani alle Regioni primi trattamenti Paxlovid
articoli
in Evidenza