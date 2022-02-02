Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 02 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 11:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:41 Sanremo 2022, Amadeus nella storia: media share più alta dal 2005

10:40 M5S, "parlare con una sola voce": like di Conte a post Grillo

10:35 Covid Italia, tamponi e saturimetro nel paniere Istat

10:15 M5S, Grillo in campo: cresce pressing per pace Conte-Di Maio

10:15 Sanremo 2022, Amadeus batte se stesso: record di ascolti

10:09 Torna l'anticiclone, sole e tempo stabile per almeno 10 giorni

09:57 Vaccino under 5 anni, Bassetti: "Sarà un'opportunità, no a pregiudizi"

09:48 Sanremo 2022, Achille Lauro punk, Noemi diva in rosa: le pagelle ai look

09:44 Sanremo 2022, Mahmood top trender su Twitter: analisi I.D./Adnkronos

09:33 Covid Italia, Galli: "Discesa contagi, ma dato morti pesantissimo"

09:23 Covid Russia oggi, record di 125.836 contagi

08:53 Covid Germania oggi, oltre 208mila nuovi contagi in 24 ore

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

10x Banking Follows $187m Series C Funding with Three Senior Hires to Fuel Global Growth

02 febbraio 2022 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Banking (10x) today announces the appointment of three senior sales and marketing leaders, to fuel the next stage of growth for the core banking technology provider.

These hires follow the firm's June 2021 announcement of an oversubscribed $187 million Series C financing round, co-led by funds managed by BlackRock and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), and supported by existing investors JPMorgan Chase, Nationwide, Ping An and Westpac. 10x is using the funding to support expansion plans into new markets as well as investing in further development of the cloud native SuperCore™ platform.

Since 2016 10x has focused on developing SuperCore, the secure, reliable, scalable and modular core banking platform. SuperCore is purpose-built to deliver products, services, and customer experiences to retail and SME customers faster and more cost effectively.

SuperCore is enabling banks to serve customers better and using intelligent technology to deliver true transformation. In September 2021Chase announced a partnership with 10x, to power its entry into the UK retail banking market. Other 10x clients include Westpac, Australia's first and oldest bank where their new Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, powered by SuperCore, has already generated many new partnerships. Among them, Afterpay will provide transaction and savings accounts, as well as other cashflow management tools, to its 3m+ customers in Australia.

"As we enter our next phase of growth the quality and financial services experience that these new business development hires bring to our business further strengthens our ability to deliver customer-centric solutions that improve the experience for every customer," said Antony Jenkins, Founder, Chair and CEO of 10x Banking.

Lucy Heavens joins as Chief Marketing Officer. She brings a wealth of experience in FinTech and RegTech, having held senior marketing roles at Wealth Dynamix, CUBE, and SimCorp. Lucy is also Co-Founder of RegTech Women.

Tom Phillips joins as Senior Vice President, Business Development, Europe. Tom brings a broad global perspective to 10x, having worked for FinTech providers and banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Deutsche Bank.

Nicholle Lindner joins as Regional Director, APAC. An experienced financial services industry leader and digital banking advisor, Nicholle has held senior banking and management consulting positions at Westpac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank, Unisys, and Capgemini.

About 10x Banking

10x Banking (10x) is a financial technology company with a mission to move banks from monolithic to next-generation core banking solutions delivered through the world's most comprehensive and powerful cloud native SaaS bank operating system.

With its secure, reliable, scalable and modular core banking platform SuperCore, 10x supports highly customizable product behaviors and accounting rules, integrates with banks' wider technology estates and harmonizes with local and regional compliance and regulatory requirements. SuperCore enables banks to deliver products, services and customer experiences to retail and SME customers faster and more cost effectively.

10x was founded in 2016 by Antony Jenkins, former Group CEO of Barclays.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza m Series c Funding Series Funding Fuel Global Growth
Vedi anche
Sanremo 2022, Massimo Ranieri: "Emozione forte per ritorno al Festival" - Video
News to go
Covid, allarme Oms per l'eccesso di rifiuti sanitari
News to go
Covid, il decalogo dei pediatri per gestire i bimbi positivi a casa
Sanremo 2022, anche Nilufar tra il pubblico emozionato che torna in platea
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Omicron 2, Oms: "Prematuro cantare vittoria"
News to go
Ancora morti sul lavoro, altre 3 vittime
News to go
Cessioni crediti imposta inesistenti per bonus edilizi, sequestrati 103 milioni
News to go
Ucraina, colloquio Draghi-Putin
Sanremo 2022, Le Vibrazioni: "Ci emozioneremo tantissimo" - Video
News to go
Morto Maurizio Zamparini, ex presidente del Palermo
Sanremo 2022 e voci vip: da Ferragni a Ferilli, le imitazioni di Valentina Barbieri
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza