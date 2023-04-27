Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 27 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 09:47
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:32 Trattativa, l'inchiesta che portò alla sbarra politici e generali

18:12 Ucraina, Gesualdo (Fism): "Consegnate Pillole di pace a sostegno del sistema sanitario"

18:05 Napoli-Salernitana, partita scudetto si gioca domenica 30 aprile

17:54 È morto Jerry Springer, re del talk show trash Usa

17:43 Processo Trattativa, Cassazione conferma assoluzioni Mori e Dell'Utri

17:27 Ucraina, Kiev: "Zunino ha ignorato avvertimenti"

17:24 Italia-Gb, Meloni a Sunak: "Stessa linea sui migranti"

17:23 Def, maggioranza va sotto alla Camera: bocciato scostamento di bilancio

17:19 First Republic e i segnali sul debito italiano: cosa sta succedendo

17:08 Conclusa prima edizione del Forum Employer Branding

17:08 Cosentino, Cassazione conferma condanna a 10 anni per ex sottosegretario

17:03 Juventus tra sentenze, crisi e futuro di Allegri

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

11th Dunhuang - Silk Road Int'l Tourism Festival Unveiled in NW China

27 aprile 2023 | 16.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ZHANGYE, China, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A tourism festival featuring cooperation between countries along the Silk Road was unveiled on Wednesday in Zhangye City, northwest China'sGansu Province.

The opening ceremony of the 11th Dunhuang Tour-Silk Road International Tourism Festival, jointly organized by Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Gansu provincial government, received nearly 700 tourists, investors and media from 48 countries and regions along the "Belt and Road" route, besides domestic guests.

This year's festival aims to strengthen the "one belt and one road" cooperation, promote the recovery of the cultural and tourism market. Besides opening ceremony, a series of events will also take place during the festival, including the Silk Road Tourism Promotion Night, Gansu Tourism Promotion & International Travel Business Cooperation Conference, Gansu Culture and Tourism Industry Project Promotion Meeting, 2023 Silk Road Tourism Promotion Alliance Joint Meeting, 32nd Northwest Tourism Collaboration Zone Meeting, World Tourism Alliance - Silk Road Dialogue, China - Central Asia Tourism Culture Week, and Discover the Beauty of China.

Gansu Province will also carry out the Silk Road route exploration activities to further promote the domestic and international tourism market, and high-quality tourism routes in the province. Investors, representatives of the World Tourism Alliance and media will visit Zhangye, Jiuquan, Jiayuguan, Dunhuang, Linxia and other places in Gansu Province.

Zhang Yongxia, a provincial publicity official of Gansu said at the opening ceremony that Gansu carries the splendor of Chinese civilization and dreams, interpretation of the East-West exchange of poetry and faraway, a collection of beautiful mountains and rivers of the magnificent charm. "We will make the best use of our unique cultural and natural heritage advantages, coordinate tourism resources protection and development, improve tourism facilities and services, and amplify the comprehensive effect of cultural tourism," said Zhang.

Gansu is the natural corridor and prime channel of the Silk Road connecting Central and West Asia, with 1,600 of the 7,000–kilometer-long silk road here. Zhangye city, located on the golden passage of the ancient Silk Road, is famous for its unique landscapes.

Dunhuang - Silk Road International Tourism Festival, as the only permanent international tourism festival named after the Silk Road, has been successfully held for ten years. The event has become an important platform to serve Silk Road countries and for Chinese cities to exchange ideas on tourism.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/11th-dunhuang---silk-road-intl-tourism-festival-unveiled-in-nw-china-301809769.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Turismo Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Silk Road Int'l Tourism festival Unveiled Silk Road Tourism A tourism festival
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa Francesco cambia le regole: anche le donne potranno votare al sinodo dei vescovi
News to go
Patto di stabilità, arriva la proposta di riforma Ue
News to go
Inchiesta Covid, Conte e Speranza interrogati il 10 maggio
News to go
Bonus occhiali 2023, domanda dal 5 maggio: come richiederlo
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news e notizie sulla guerra
News to go
Migranti, ancora sbarchi a Lampedusa: in 102 arrivati nella notte
News to go
Gdf sequestra 3 milioni di Pokemon contraffatti
News to go
Coppa Italia, stasera Fiorentina-Cremonese
News to go
Controlli su lavoratori turismo e ristorazione, 76% irregolare
News to go
Parlamento Ue chiede di vietare dispositivi prodotti da Cina e Russia
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Invitiamo le aziende italiane a costruire nostro futuro"
Meteo Italia, primo maggio con piogge e temporali
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza