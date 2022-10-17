Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 17 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:00
132nd Canon Fair Holds First Virtual Tour with Mascots Bee and Honey

17 ottobre 2022 | 15.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey virtual tour was successfully held on October 15 through the new media platform and official website of the Canton Fair. The live streaming with the theme "Smart Home, Intelligent Life" was hosted by mascots Bee and Honey as they interacted with 4 leading exhibitors, Gree Electrical Appliances Inc of Zhuhai, Guangzhou Havit Technology Company Ltd, Guangdong Willing Technology Corporation, and Foshan Aiting Electrical Appliances from the home appliance industry, who presented their latest products. Over 108,000 social media followers from 200 countries participated and engaged in the tour.

The 4 electric appliance companies showcased a variety of smart products, including baseboard heaters, ultrasonic humidifiers, smart watches, gaming headphones, vacuum sealers, milk frothers, multi-functional barbecue grills, induction cookers, and electric pressure cookers.

Through connecting domestic and international platforms, Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey is geared toward engaging buyers, emphasizing key exhibition areas of interest and promoting industrial clusters, facilitating engagement and trade transactions between exhibitors and buyers.

The live tour was widely applauded by enterprises and social media followers alike. "This event is very meaningful. We will watch the live broadcast of the follow-up sessions," said Rahil Ahmad Khan and Kutbuddin Master from India, expressing an interest in glass products.

Baasanjav Tsogtbaatar from Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, was attracted by the practical appliances displayed by Gree Electric Appliances and hoped to obtain the specific contact information of the company. With the help of the Fair's staff, he has established contact with Gree.

Having visited China and sourced products from China, Nigerian Ezeibe Abacha learns that the Canton Fair brings together China's best exporting enterprises. Through the Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey virtual tour, he will explore his favourite Chinese products further via the Canton Fair platform.

From October 16th to 22nd, another 7 Discover Canton Fairs with Bee and Honey tours themed "Classic Chic, Trendy Fashion", "Warmth of Home Décor Brings Quality Life", "Exquisite Gifts, Elegant Style", "Quality Tools, Reliable Helpers", "Business and Leisure, Change as You Wish", etc will be live-streamed globally.

