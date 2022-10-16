Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 17 Ottobre 2022
comunicato stampa

132nd Canton Fair Kicks off with recording-breaking 3.31 million products

16 ottobre 2022 | 15.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 132nd China Import and Export Fair started its online session on October 15, 2022, which is launching a virtual opening ceremony.

Up to now, a record-breaking 3.31 million exhibits were uploaded at the Fair to further its mission of "Canton Fair, Global Share". Among them, more than 140,000 smart products are on display, along with over 540,000 green and low-carbon exhibits, and over 280,000 products with independent intellectual property rights.

The latest edition of the Canton Fair has also enlarged the scope of exhibitors, attracting 34,744 enterprises, an increase of 40% over the previous session, with 416 overseas exhibitors from 34 countries joining the virtual event. A vast number of quality companies with both competitive strength and characteristics have gathered online, including 2,094 brand enterprises and over 3,700 companies with titles such as National Hi-tech Enterprises, time-honored Chinese enterprises, National Enterprise Technical Center and the high-level AEO certification by the China Customs.

Wang Wentao, Minister of Commerce of PRC and Wang Weizhong, Governor of Guangdong Province attended the virtual opening ceremony and delivered speeches via video. "With an enlarged scope of exhibitors, extended duration of virtual show, perfected website functions and enriched trade promotion activities, the 132nd Canton Fair will create all-weather convenient buying and selling experiences for businesses and traders around the world," said Wang Wentao.

The Fair will organize supporting activities, including 200 online new product debut events, and 10 theme forums on 6 major topics, such as international economy and trade, digital empowerment, and 8 live broadcasting events of "Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey".

A "Rural Vitalization" zone will be set up this session to help enterprises in formerly poor areas to develop international markets. The zone is open to all enterprises from formerly underdeveloped region, with no restrictions on quantity and no threshold conditions, in an effort to consolidate achievements made in poverty alleviation.

For more information regarding the beats from the Fair and business opportunities, please visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index?utm_source=rwyx#/foreign-email

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/132nd-canton-fair-kicks-off-with-recording-breaking-3-31-million-products-301650240.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
