13th China Int'l Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition opens in Zhuhai, showing greater openness of the city

ZHUHAI, China, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 28 September, the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition or AirShow China officially opened in Zhuhai, south China'sGuangdong Province. This year, 700 companies from nearly 40 countries and regions participated in the exhibition, and a number of new products, technologies, services and achievements representing the world's advanced level will be exhibited for the first time in China and the world, according to Executive Committee of the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition.

The civil aviation industry, dual-use technology, aviation manufacturing facilities, MRO, unmanned systems, maritime defense and other theme exhibition areas will be on show, covering land, sea, air, space, and electricity sectors. The spectacular air shows and the dazzling array of advanced equipment demonstrate the confidence and openness of China's aerospace industry.

The event's increasing scale and international influence make Airshow China an important opportunity for enterprises to enter Asia-Pacific and the Chinese market. According to the organizer, the number of exhibitors and exhibition area this year have exceeded expectations. The number of pavilions has increased from 8 to 11, with all the world's famous enterprises in the industry participating. Boeing's exhibition area increased by 11% and Airbus's by 65% compared to last year.

Leading enterprises are the "weather vane" of market trends, and the established aviation enterprises choose to come to Zhuhai, where the air show is held, to develop their business, making the city a "new star" in the aerospace industry.

Since 2003, Germany's largest engine manufacturing giant MTU Aero Engines and China Southern Airlines Co., Ltd. have established a joint venture engine maintenance company in Zhuhai Free Trade Zone. Now, the company has completed the third phase of expansion and set up a branch plant in Jinwan District.

The decision to invest in a new plant stems from the company's confidence in the recovery and development of the Asian market and the growing demand for narrow-body engine services, according to Jaap Beijer, president and Chief Executive of MTU Maintenance Zhuhai Co. Ltd.

"We are happy that we have a lot of partners and customers on the airshow. It gives us a big chance to come together with a lot of people on the short time," he said.

Given the excellent market expectation and the city's foresight, various forms of the aviation industry, such as agricultural UAVs, aviation new materials, engine maintenance services, aviation training and research experience, are developing in well in Zhuhai. Data shows that in 2020, the aviation industry output value in the Jinwan district alone has increased by 58.6% and that the aviation industry in Zhuhai continues to grow.

Industrial growth reflects the skyrocketing level of urban openness. As one of the first four special economic zones in China, Zhuhai has been at the forefront of international exchanges and cooperation in its rapid development over the past 40 years. Airshow China's growing brand recognition has a close link to Zhuhai's open attitude.

Currently, the Chinese government is promoting the construction of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Zhuhai, aiming to explore new paths and new models for deepening reform and opening up for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and even for China. It is foreseeable that Zhuhai will usher in a new round of opening opportunities, and this time it will not only attract the aerospace industry. A more open and efficient city, a high ground in line with international standards of global investment, is rising.