Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 07 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 15:42
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:20 Covid oggi Sardegna, 100 contagi e un decesso: bollettino 7 dicembre

15:14 Vuole vaccino, padre è contrario: giudice dice sì alla ragazza

15:11 Covid oggi Basilicata, 55 contagi e nessun morto: bollettino 7 dicembre

15:08 Covid, farmaco e cura made in Italy: "In 2 anni primi test su uomo"

14:58 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 156 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 7 dicembre

14:52 Covid Usa, Cdc: "Evitare viaggi in Francia, Giordania e Portogallo"

14:38 Covid Svizzera oggi, 9.571 contagi: esercito in campo

14:19 Valanga in Valle d'Aosta, tre persone coinvolte

13:56 Super Green pass, Viminale: ieri quasi 120mila controlli e 937 sanzioni

13:41 Variante Omicron, secondo caso in Veneto

13:24 Covid oggi Veneto, Zaia: "Verso zona gialla a Natale"

13:04 Covid oggi Puglia, 362 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 7 dicembre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

140 French Tech Startups at 2022 CES in Vegas

07 dicembre 2021 | 14.44
LETTURA: 2 minuti

January 5-8, Venetian Expo

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a virtual edition in 2021, 140 French startups will exhibit at CES 2022 from January 5 to 8 in Las Vegas. Among the startups present, 24 come with the support of Business France and will bring together exhibitors from various tech sectors: IoT & wearables, entertainment, wellness, mobility, cybersecurity, machine intelligence, robotics, etc.

THE FRENCH PAVILION: AT THE HEART OF INNOVATION

Business France and Team France Export will bring together 8 French regions and 3 private partners: La Poste, EDF and Le village by CA, for a total of 140 companies in Venetian Expo, under the French Tech banner.

Among the 140 startups present, 24 come with the support of Business France after being selected by a jury of experts for the innovative nature of their product with the goal of meeting potential customers and investors looking for the latest market trends in various fields. The delegation will bring together exhibitors from various tech sectors: IoT & wearables, entertainment, wellness, mobility, cybersecurity, machine intelligence, robotics, etc.

Among the most exciting innovations presented by our exhibitors this year, Daan Technologies will introduce its Bob connected mini dishwasher for the US market, Lify Air, will showcase a technology that detects pollen in the air, Tali Connected, will offer a smart helmet that improves motorcycle riding safety, and Venym, will feature their high-performance sim racing pedals. Find more information about the entire delegation below.

NETWORKING OPPORTUNITIES

Several events will punctuate the 4 days of the exhibition, such as the Coffee Break organized by the 3 partners of Business France in the French Tech pavilion (Booth 60407):  BNP Paribas (Bank Of the West et WAI by BNP Paribas), Inpi et Dassault Systemes. The Coffee Break will bring together international distributors and French companies.

On January 5, a French evening will be held by invitation.

"To help French winners qualify their meetings on-site or online, Business France organizes coaching sessions ahead of the CES. Because this kind of operation requires preparation. Efforts are focused on actions that optimize digital relationships.  startups will be able to meet the demand for innovations," said Christelle Peyran, Head of Tech at Business France.

PRESS CONTACT

Lucile Cohard, Communication Officer - Business France North AmericaLucile.cohard@businessfrance.fr 

FOLLOW US

LinkedIn: Business France North AmericaTwitter: https://twitter.com/BF_TechNA 

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France's companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and runs the VIE international internship program.

The "French Tech" is a federating community of the tech ecosystem that brings together all the actors and stakeholder this industry such as, entrepreneurs, investors, engineers, designers, public organizations, etc. All involved in this initiative remain committed to the growth of French start-ups and development of a creative ecosystem conducive to their international expansion.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1701141/Business_France_CES_Vegas.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1701142/logo_Business_France_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
CES in Vegas Comitato Economico e Sociale at French Tech Startups
Vedi anche
News to go
Patrick Zaki sarà scarcerato ma non è stato assolto
News to go
Mafia, maxi operazione nel foggiano: 32 gli arresti
News to go
Lampedusa, caro gasolio: marineria pronta a serrata porto
News to go
Manovra 2022, sciopero Cgil e Uil: Cisl si sfila
News to go
Farmaci anti-covid illegali venduti online, Nas oscurano 30 siti
News to go
Minacce no vax a Fedriga, presidente Regioni sotto scorta
News to go
Freddo e neve, arriva la tempesta dell'Immacolata
News to go
Roma, tutto pronto per l'albero di Natale targato Fao
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 6 dicembre
News to go
Green pass, Coldiretti: con stop ai no vax balza business rider
News to go
Vaccino ai bambini, Locatelli: "Bel regalo di Natale"
News to go
Salario minimo europeo, ok da Consiglio Ue a negoziati
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza