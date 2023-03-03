Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 03 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 19:02
comunicato stampa

154.4MW Astronergy n-type Modules to structure Europe biggest TOPCon PV plant

03 marzo 2023 | 12.22
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 154.4MWdc ASTRO N5 TOPCon PV Modules has been delivered to Germany, to materialize Europe's biggest TOPCon PV plant in Döllen (Brandenburg).

Pioneered in mass production of n-type TOPCon PV Modules, the ASTRO N series have gained lots of attentions worldwide after the first project with 355MWdc was signed in Australia. The PV plant Döllen is a further step forward to introduce the n-type TOPCon technology to the global market, powered by Astronergy´s ASTRO N5 series.

Financed by the CEE Group and developed by Antlike Solar, the Döllen PV plant will be selling the energy on a PPA-basis and aims to shoulder part of the responsibilities of climate stabilizing, energy rate reduction as well as power independence. The Döllen PV project is currently one of Germany's largest open space PV parks.

After grid connection later in 2023, the PV plant is going to supply over 150,000MWh of green electricity per year.

Detlef Schreiber, CEO of the CEE Group said, "The new solar park at the Döllen site impresses with a nominal output of 154.4 MWp and at the same time illustrates the potential of renewable energies as a central component of the energy transition."

Astronergy´s Head of Project Business Europe, Timo Franz added that CEE is strongly committed to delivering green energy across Europe. We were delighted to provide them with our new high-efficiency n-type TOPCon PV Modules for the execution of their project as well as their trust into our quality and partnership.

About Astronergy

Under the CHINT Group, Astronergy is an intelligent manufacturing enterprise focusing on photovoltaic modules. Founded in 2006, Astronergy is one of the earliest private enterprises to set foot in the PV field, its business footprints are all over 140 countries and regions in the world.

Astronergy is committed to being the most competitive photovoltaic modules supplier worldwide with its mission of creating a sustainable and net-zero carbon world with solar power. Focusing on R&D, production and sales of high-efficiency crystalline silicon PV cells and PV modules, Astronergy has continuously launched ASTRO series high-efficiency modules. Big-size wafer tech enables both all bifacial and monofacial ASTRO series modules could be perfectly applied in all scenarios such as utility-scale power stations, commercial & industrial (C&I) PV systems and residential PV systems.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015350/Key_visual_ASTRO_N_series_n_type_TOPCon_PV_modules.jpg 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/154-4mw-astronergy-n-type-modules-to-structure-europe-biggest-topcon-pv-plant-301761981.html

