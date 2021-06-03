Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 04 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 00:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:01 Zona bianca regioni, ristoranti al chiuso: tavoli e regole

23:39 Covid, Crisanti: "7000 morti in mese fantastico..."

22:29 Caso Yara, negati a difesa Bossetti accesso a reperti

21:58 Assegno unico figli 2021 e Isee, a chi spetta da luglio

21:50 Salvini: "Accompagneremo Draghi fino a fine legislatura"

21:21 Recovery, dl reclutamento in Cdm: 3 canali per assumere

21:01 Superenalotto, combinazione vincente di oggi 3 giugno

20:49 'Nazionale come Masterchef', ironia social sulla divisa per gli Europei 2021

20:28 Palermo, Armetta eletto nuovo Presidente Ordine Avvocati

20:27 Piacenza, schianto in autostrada: 5 morti

20:17 Sondaggi politici, Fratelli d'Italia supera Pd

19:54 Roland Garros, 5 azzurri al terzo turno: Sinner vince derby con Mager

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

170-Year-Old SINGER® Brand Continues to Innovate the Art of Sewing

03 giugno 2021 | 21.48
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The SINGER® Elite Collection

LA VERGNE, Tenn., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The SINGER® brand continues to take sewing to the next level with its new Singer Elite Collection. These new machines are designed for ultimate performance, using premium materials and showcasing the most modern finishes. This set of three machines is a new chapter for the 170-year-old brand -- still simple, affordable, and easy, but with a new level of capability and project possibility. Designed for optimal performance, inspired by modern designs with premium style and enhanced components. 

The collection consists of 3 Machines, one mechanical, one computerized, and one overlock machine. Each has best-in-class core mechanical specs and features plus the mechanical and computerized machines have elevated speed & piercing power to tackle difficult tasks, premium touchpoints with elevated materials. Ultimate control is provided with adjustable stitch length and width and the 1-step buttonhole feature allows ease for quick fixes. A Built-in Needle Threader to effortlessly thread needles and get sewing faster.

For more information on the SINGER® Elite collection, please visit www.singer.com

ABOUT SINGER®For almost 170 years, the SINGER® brand has been synonymous with sewing. From Isaac Singer's patent on the first consumer sewing machine in 1851 to the world's first cloud-based sewing ecosystem in 2015, the spirit of practical design and creative innovation that characterized the brand from its beginning continues today. From fashion to home décor, embroidery, and quilting, we are committed to growing and developing SINGER® products for sewists of every level.

Singer, the Cameo "S" Design and Design and Sewing Made Easy are registered trademarks of The Singer Company Limited S.a.r.l. or its Affiliates. ©2021 The Singer Company Limited S.a.r.l. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1158576/SINGER_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN00186 en US Altro Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Elite Collection Singer Motors brand Continues griffe
Vedi anche
Matteo Salvini e il mazzo di fiori per Lilli Gruber
Vaccini, Figliuolo: "Effetti collaterali non paragonabili a pillola"
Vaccino Lombardia, l'appello ai giovani
Tassa successione, Prodi sta con Letta
Mattarella cita De Gregori: "La storia siamo noi"
Animali, maltrattamenti e traffico di cuccioli: 40 denunce
Smantellato 'business' del sesso a Napoli, al vertice due donne
Crisanti e la cena con Galli: "Al mare, un freddo..."
Due Bitcoin (38mila euro) per non rivelare la sua attività di modella su sito erotico, la denuncia
Ndrangheta, incendio per convincere il negoziante a vendere: 2 arresti
Funivia Mottarone, Tadini lascia il carcere: va ai domiciliari
Letta: "Con Salvini lavoriamo per Italia, alle elezioni ci divideremo"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza