Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 12:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:59 Variante Omicron, Burioni: "Sfugge a vaccini? Nessun dato affidabile"

11:28 Covid, Zaia: "Quasi tutta Italia rischia zona gialla"

10:48 Bollette, Draghi: "Pronti a intervenire ancora sui rincari"

10:41 Draghi: "Tutti vadano d'accordo su sfide essenziali per l'Italia"

10:22 Covid, Mattarella: "Non abbassare la guardia, massima responsabilità"

10:16 Freddo e temperature a picco, torna la pioggia: ecco dove

10:10 Vaccino covid, Ricciardi: "Quarta dose? Vediamo quanto dura la terza"

09:57 Variante Omicron, Ema: "Vaccini continueranno a proteggere"

09:54 Abbott, marchio Ce per primo test del sangue per traumi cranici

09:35 Di Maio: "Al via beIT, la comunicazione è strategica per l'export"

09:23 Covid scuola, Dad e quarantena se c'è un positivo in classe

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

1NCE Appoints Ivo Rook as Chief Operating Officer

30 novembre 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

·  Former Senior Vice President at T-Mobile / Sprint to lead global expansion

·  SoftBank and Deutsche Telekom recently invested $50 million in 1NCE

·  Rook strengthens 1NCE's position as one of the fastest-growing IoT solutions providers; currently available in more than 100 countries

COLOGNE, Germany, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1NCE, the inventor of the first global IoT Flat Rate, has appointed Ivo Rook as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Rook was previously Chief Executive Officer of IoT at Vodafone, Senior Vice President at T-Mobile / Sprint, and liaison officer for SoftBank Group. Rook will lead operations for 1NCE, which recently received a $50 million investment by SoftBank and Deutsche Telekom, as the company makes aggressive expansion plans in the United States and Asia. Additionally, he will lead 1NCE's engineers developing the company's next level of Internet of Things (IoT) software.

"Ivo is a true thought leader and has been at the forefront of IoT since the technology first hit the market. His experience and leadership are unparalleled, and we're thrilled to have him lead our ambitious global goals as we expand into the United States and Asia," said Alexander P. Sator, CEO of 1NCE.

Rook is a recognized pioneer in IoT who has worked for major telecom operators as well as in private equity. His unique skillset will help 1NCE analyze the global IoT market and choose the best possible investments.

"More than 70 percent of all IoT projects have international requirements, and 1NCE is well suited to serve these global customers with integration of multiple networks and bearers. A cloud-native IoT software platform with in-house development, industry-leading pricing, and partners like Deutsche Telekom and AWS add up to the perfect combination for IoT applications," said Ivo Rook, COO of 1NCE. 

Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com)

ABOUT 1NCE

1NCE - the inventor of the "IoT Flat Rate" - is a global IoT network carrier offering fast, secure, and reliable cellular connectivity and software services in more than 100 countries worldwide. 1NCE cooperates with Deutsche Telekom AG and its roaming partners to support all common mobile communication standards such as 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, NB-IoT and LTE-M.

The 1NCE IoT Flat Rate is designed to last over the entire lifetime of an IoT device with a one-off payment. This makes IoT applications affordable and scalable for use cases like smart metering, asset tracking or vehicle telematics. 1NCE also offers its technology to mobile network operators as a Platform-as-a-Service solution. The company - headquartered in Cologne, Germany - was founded in 2017 together with Deutsche Telekom AG and has 150 staff in Cologne, Hamburg, Amsterdam, London, Rome, Paris, Warsaw, Hong Kong, and Riga. More at: www.1nce.com

Media Contact

Dennis KnakeE-Mail: dennis.knake@1nce.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN86192 en US ICT ICT ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza as Chief Operating Officer Sprint to lead global expansion at T Mobile Former Senior vice president
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra, 6.290 emendamenti in commissione bilancio Senato
News to go
Cancellate Universiadi di Lucerna
News to go
Covid, scuola in Dad anche con un solo contagio
News to go
Camorra, blitz contro clan Gionta e IV sistema
News to go
Natale 2021, Assoutenti chiede numero chiuso in vie shopping e centri commerciali
News to go
Freddo polare per tutta la settimana
News to go
Variante Omicron, ministri G7: "Richiede azione urgente"
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Eitan Biran tornerà in Italia
News to go
Lingua italiana, Mattarella: "Figlia della creatività"
News to go
Inquinamento fiumi, sequestro beni per 78,2 milioni
News to go
Covid, positivi a variante Omicron moglie e figli 'paziente zero'
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza