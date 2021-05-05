Cerca nel sito
 
1NCE increases bandwidth for cellular IoT device communication

05 maggio 2021 | 08.31
LETTURA: 1 minuti

- 1NCE IoT Flat Rate now with up to 1 Mbit/s bandwidth for IoT connectivity

- Shorter transmission times enable longer battery life for sensors

COLOGNE, Germany, May 5, 2021 //PRNewswire/ -- 1NCE, the world's first full-fledged operator of IoT network services, is increasing the maximum available data rates for cellular device communication on the Internet of Things for new and existing customers from 128 kbit/s to up to 1 Mbit/s.

With 1NCE, communication is possible via all common cellular network technologies such as 2G, 3G, 4G, NB-IoT and LTE-M. The increase in bandwidth benefits all 3G, 4G and especially LTE-M applications, which can fully utilize this bandwidth by specification.

By transmitting more data in less time, energy consumption of devices can be reduced. This is particularly beneficial for preserving the runtime of battery-operated devices. Over-the-Air Firmware updates can also be performed in a shorter amount of time.

1NCE standardizes mobile device communications

As a technology partner of Deutsche Telekom, 1NCE represents the link between cellular telecommunication networks and modern cloud applications. Since 2020, 1NCE is listed as an Advanced Technology Partner of Amazon Web Services (AWS). Only recently analyst firm Gartner included 1NCE in the Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services in which they annually list leading companies in various technological disciplines.

1NCE free of charge for 12 months

1NCE is available for free for 12 months exclusively at AWS Marketplace. The 1NCE IoT Flat Rate itself can be ordered via the 1NCE Online Shop or AWS Marketplace.

Full release: https://1nce.com/en/news/

About 1NCE

1NCE is a worldwide IoT network carrier to offer reliable connectivity services based on an IoT flat rate. 1NCE cooperates with Deutsche Telekom AG and its roaming partners as well as China Telecom Global.

Contact Dennis Knakedennis.knake@1nce.com+49-151-627-776-43

