Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 04 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 09:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:31 Carburanti, rialzi non si fermano: prezzi da record

09:30 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, senatore Usa: "Uccidere Putin unica soluzione"

09:21 Covid oggi Italia, dati ancora in calo: giù incidenza e Rt

09:16 Ucraina, allarme Associazione Intelligenza Artificiale: "Mettere al bando 'killer robot'"

09:06 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, attacco centrale nucleare: livelli radiazioni normali

08:51 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, attacco alla centrale nucleare - Video

08:30 Meteo, correnti polari sull'Italia: l'inverno non molla

08:15 Pnrr: chiusi gli avvisi per scuole nuove, mense, palestre e scuole dell’infanzia

07:59 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime notizie oggi tempo reale: news 4 marzo

07:23 Guerra Ucraina, Zelensky: "Da Russia terrorismo nucleare"

07:10 Guerra Ucraina, Kiev: "Russia controlla centrale nucleare Zaporizhzhia"

00:16 MasterChef Italia 11, ecco il vincitore: Tracy trionfa in finale

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

1WorldSync Expands E-Commerce Capabilities with Acquisition of Swogo

04 marzo 2022 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Award-Winning Product Bundling Technology To Help 1WorldSync's Expansive Retail E-Commerce Network Drive Profitable Sales Growth

CHICAGO, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync®, the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, today announced the acquisition of Swogo, an award-winning e-commerce bundle technology that helps retailers in over 30 countries drive profitable growth. Retailers like Staples, Decathlon, Office Depot, Sephora and others leverage Swogo's technology to display the highest converting bundle offers to consumers shopping on their websites.

"There's a lot to love about Swogo," said Steve Sivitter, CEO of 1WorldSync, a company backed by global investment firm Battery Ventures. "Firstly, they enable significant upsell and cross-sell revenue to their clients, and we look forward to introducing their capabilities to a wider set of retailers and categories. Secondly, they greatly expand 1WorldSync's footprint in Europe, with offices in the United Kingdom and Portugal. This acquisition is yet another milestone in 1WorldSync's strategy to provide our 14,000-plus customers with best-of-breed technology and support via an end-to-end platform for omnichannel commerce."

Driving profitable growth and building bigger shopping baskets is a priority for all retailers, yet most struggle to effectively bundle products in a way that is compatible, relevant and personalized. Too often they rely on manual suggestions within their legacy systems, or on what their consumers are frequently buying together. Both approaches lead to incompatible and irrelevant matches. By combining an understanding of the retailer's product range alongside consumer behavior, Swogo's technology drives immediate results for its customers, while eliminating manual work for their teams.

"The Swogo team is thrilled to join forces with 1WorldSync," said Anthony Ng Monica, Founder and CEO of Swogo. "Our bundling technology can provide immediate margin and sales growth benefits to their vast, growing network of retail customers."

To learn more about 1WorldSync's omnichannel product content solutions, or about Swogo, please www.1worldsync.com and www.swogo.com.

About 1WorldSync 1WorldSync® is the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, enabling more than 14,000 companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content that empowers confident commerce and intelligent consumer purchasing decisions. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync solves revenue-impacting product content challenges faced by leading brands and retailers in the CPG/retail, DIY, consumer electronics, healthcare, and foodservice industries. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content providers and GDSN Data Pools to achieve ISO Certification 27001. For more information, please visit https://www.1worldsync.com.

About SwogoSwogo is an award-winning provider of bundle product recommendations, enabling more than 100 retail customers in over 30 countries to increase their margin and basket size. Through the Swogo Product Graph technology, Swogo is able to guarantee compatible and relevant bundles at scale - driving immediate value for the world's leading retailers, like Staples, Decathlon, Office Depot and Sephora. For more information, please visit https://www.swogo.com.

Media ContactMatt Galassinimgalassini@1worldsync.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
en US Altro ICT ICT Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza retail e commerce e commerce commercio elettronico Expands e commerce Capabilities
Vedi anche
News to go
Obesità infantile, Italia quarta in Europa
News to go
Microplastiche, nel Mediterraneo la più alta concentrazione
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Mattarella chiede al Mef di ridurre suo assegno personale
Mahmood in concerto a Expo Dubai: "No war, support Ukraina!" - Video
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, tank russi in fiamme - Video
Sottosegretario Ascani a Adnkronos Live - L'intervista
News to go
Paralimpiadi Pechino, esclusi atleti Russia e Bielorussia
News to go
Trasporto ferroviario Italia, ok Ue a sostegno da 687 milioni
News to go
Allerta meteo Australia, evacuati in 200mila
News to go
Covid Ue, mappa Ecdc: Europa resta quasi tutta in rosso
News to go
Foggia, pescatori costretti a pagare pizzo con sacchi di vongole
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza