Martedì 19 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 00:27
00:03 Crisi governo, Conte oggi al Senato

22:47 Scuola, Regioni: "Profondo disagio, convocare Speranza"

22:40 Crisi governo, Conte dice no a Renzi e cerca volenterosi

22:15 Renzi: "321 voti è una maggioranza risicata"

21:53 Vaccino Covid, Moratti: "A Regioni in base a contributo Pil"

21:05 Governo, Polverini vota sì alla fiducia e lascia Forza Italia

20:15 Sgarbi a Conte: "Si dimetta e vada in Cina"

20:08 Vaccino Covid, Pfizer Italia: "Consegne regolari da settimana prossima"

18:56 Meloni: "Conte? Mi sono vergognata per suo mercimonio"

18:24 Chieffi: "Luna Rossa può arrivare direttamente in finale"

17:41 Carenza operatori sanitari, Fondazione Johnson & Johnson lancia Health4U

17:31 Covid Lombardia, oggi 1.189 casi e 45 morti: i dati

Crisi governo Conte alla Camera Matteo Renzi Clemente Mastella Giuseppe Conte Nicola Zingaretti
20,000m2 artwork GROW by Daan Roosegaarde highlights the beauty of agriculture

18 gennaio 2021 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daan Roosegaarde's latest artwork GROW is an homage to the beauty and importance of agriculture. In the world film premiere GROW appears as a luminous dreamscape. Red and blue lights wash like waves over an enormous field surrounded by darkness. GROW is inspired by science exploring how certain "recipes" of light can improve plants' growth and resilience.

People in GROW

Most of the time we hardly notice the huge areas of the Earth which are literally feeding us. GROW highlights the importance of innovation in the agriculture system: How can cutting-edge light design help plants to grow more sustainably? How can we make the farmer the hero?

GROW consists of a design-based light recipe which shines vertically across 20,000m2 of farmland with leek (Allium porrum). You experience the artwork as 'dancing lights' across the huge agricultural field. The light is poetic, and inspired by photobiology light science technologies which have shown that certain recipes of blue, red, and ultraviolet light can enhance plant growth and reduce the use of pesticides by up to 50%.

The film GROW (which can be viewed at https://studioroosegaarde.net/project/grow) shows the development of this luminous dreamscape and how the beauty of light can help plants. GROW can be good for nature but also sends hopeful light to people. It gives a new meaning to the word 'agri-culture' by reframing the landscape as a living cultural artwork.

GROW is part of the artist-in-residence program of Rabobank. Daan Roosegaarde and his team of designers and experts developed GROW over two years, informed by expert knowledge sessions at Studio Roosegaarde, Wageningen University & Research, Springtij Forum, and the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Wiebe Draijer, Chairman of the Managing Board, Rabobank: "It is really inspiring to work with an artist like Daan Roosegaarde on how to grow a better world together."

Artist Daan Roosegaarde: "GROW is the dreamscape which shows the beauty of light and sustainability. Not as a utopia but as a protopia, improving step by step."

Prof. Dr. Wargent, PhD, Chief Science Officer at BioLumic, world leading expert in plant photobiology: "The project GROW is a fascinating project and supported by scientific research which shows specific light recipes can enhance growth and reduce pesticide use up to 50%."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422017/Studio_Roosegaarde_GROW.jpg  

Contact:Annabella RijksenTeam Studio Roosegaarde pr@studioroosegaarde.net +31 (0)10 30 70 909

 

