Mercoledì 06 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 00:02
comunicato stampa

2020 Acquires FeneTech - Strengthens and Expands Company's End-to-End Design and Manufacturing Solutions to Include Windows, Doors and Glass Fabrication

05 ottobre 2021
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WESTFORD, Mass., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020, a leading provider of applications and enterprise solutions dedicated to interior design, space planning and furniture manufacturing, is pleased to announce the acquisition of FeneTech, Inc., one of the leading software providers for window and door manufacturers and glass fabrication companies. The acquisition expands 2020's end-to-end solutions into the adjacent market of fenestration and plans to offer extended solutions to new and existing customers for the design, construction and placement of windows and doors.

FeneTech has been developing software solutions to support the unique business processes of each customer in the window, glass and door industry for more than two decades. Enabling companies to schedule, optimize, execute and track their processes in detail and in real-time, from estimate and order entry to shipping and delivery, FeneTech's solutions allow manufacturers to grow while still focusing on the customer experience.

"We are thrilled to welcome the FeneTech team to 2020," stated 2020 CEO Mark Stoever. "Our vision is to provide end-to-end solutions to customers to streamline their business from inspiration to installation and FeneTech's solutions complement our vision and existing portfolio of products perfectly. Ron Crowl, Horst Mertes and their high-performing teams both emulate the culture of technical excellence and customer satisfaction that has been key to both our companies' success."

FeneTech CEO Ron Crowl and FeneTech Europe CEO Horst Mertes stated, "It is clear to us that 2020 shares our mission to provide the best products, service and support for their markets and we are excited to join forces for the next chapter in the evolution of our business. The combined expertise will allow us to better serve our customers and expand our reach."

2020 ContactKaren Curtis          karen.curtis@2020spaces.com          774-215-6916

About 2020

2020 provides software, services and content to help professional designers, retailers and manufacturers in the interior design and furniture industries bring ideas to life, inspire innovation and streamline processes.Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Westford, MA, USA, 2020 employs over 900 people, has direct operations in 8 countries.

For more information, visit www.2020spaces.com.

About FeneTech

FeneTech, Inc. designs ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) solutions for the fenestration industry providing software solutions to glass fabricators and window and door manufacturers worldwide.

For more information, visit www.fenetech.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1652300/Logo2020_300dpi_FullColor_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

