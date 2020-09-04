Italy, world need growth not trade wars says minister

Italy and the rest of the world need economic growth to recover from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, not trade wars, foreign minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday in Cernobbio, near the Swiss border.

"The world needs growth not trade wars. We must safeguard our companies, create jobs and focus on making Italy more competitive on the international stage," Di Maio wrote on social media.

Di Maio is attending the annual Ambrosetti forum on key economic and social issues that brings together heads of state and government, European institutional representatives and business leaders.