Mercoledì 13 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 18:08
comunicato stampa

2020's Promob Software Solutions Announces Acquistion of Focco Management Solutions

13 ottobre 2021
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Leading software brands for interior design, furniture production and business management join forces to strengthen presence in Latin American furniture industry

WESTFORD, Mass., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 subsidiary, Promob Software Solutions, announces the planned acquisition of Focco Management Solutions. The transaction of these two leading furniture industry software developers will provide innovative solutions for their customers and will have an empowering effect for the furniture industry in all of Latin America. As part of this merger, Promob and Focco, are now both part of 2020, a leading provider of applications and enterprise solutions dedicated to interior design, space planning and furniture manufacturing. The combined group will specialize in the development of the world's most modern technologies for the furniture industry. The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Promob and Focco union represents a very important step in strengthening the product evolution and will provide even more value to the industry. The move also reflects the relevance that management tools integrated with design and production solutions have gained in furniture companies seeking to prepare for the Industry 4.0 proposal—connecting information in real time to allow for more efficient management of the entire production chain. Many customers of both companies that use multiple solutions will benefit of a better integration of technologies and processes.

"The merger of Promob and Focco will bring more consistency to our customers' businesses in the Latin America market. By combining our product portfolio, technology, and talent, we will continue to boost our strategy to provide innovative solutions to the markets we operate in," states 2020 CEO Mark Stoever.

Vanderlei Buffon, General Manager at Promob Software Solutions added, "I'm confident the combination of creativity and knowledge of our teams will bring great benefits to our customers. Focco is now part of and strengthens Promob's management strategy. ERP and store management products were already part of this portfolio, and now they will become even more complete with the union of the solutions and teams from both brands. I am excited to welcome Focco to the Promob and 2020 family."

"Focco has always been a visionary, we are very proud of everything that we accomplished so far and are thrilled to now be part of a global company. We've worked hard to develop technologies that bring value to the market and we will continue with this purpose along with our new team," states Evandro Ballico, CEO Focco Management Solutions.

About 20202020 helps professional designers, retailers and manufacturers in the interior design and furniture industries capture ideas, inspire innovation and streamline processes. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Westford, MA, USA, 2020 employs over 1,000 people and operates in 9 countries

Learn more by visiting:  www.2020spaces.com

About PromobPromob Software Solutions is Latin America's leading software developer for the furniture industry. The Promob brand is the benchmark for software for virtual spaces and its products are continuously improved to update professionals and trends.

Promob software for design, production and management are designed to make the relationship between user, technology and market more efficient, thus adding value and competitiveness to the work of manufacturers, retailers, cabinetmakers, architects and interior designers. With more than 380 employees, the company supports customers through its direct business operations and through qualified representatives and distributors all over Latin America.

Learn more by visiting: www.promob.com

About FoccoFocco is a specialized company that has over 30 years of experience offering to the market the best management solutions with operations nationwide and 9 other countries. It has more than 2000 clients and is a reference in the Metal Mechanic, Distributors, Grinders, Beverages, and Furniture markets.  It has solutions in management systems for the industry and furniture stores. It has the know-how to offer management solutions to clients, which are solutions that go far beyond ERP systems. What moves Focco is the hearting encouragement for creating new experiences for its customers and workers. Focco main goal is to give the right tools for the customer to face any challenge, supported not only by technology but also by people.

Learn more by visiting: www.focco.com/br   

Karen Curtis  karen.curtis@2020spaces.com  774-215-6916

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1652300/Logo2020_300dpi_FullColor_Logo.jpg  

