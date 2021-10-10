Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 10 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 13:22
13:22 Covid oggi Puglia, 62 contagi: bollettino 10 ottobre

13:11 Covid oggi Russia, record di morti nel weekend

12:48 Covid oggi Toscana, 208 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 10 ottobre

12:40 Covid oggi Germania, 7.612 contagi. Stop tamponi gratis

12:25 'Insieme per salute mentale', campagna contro il pregiudizio

12:24 Green pass con tampone 72 ore, Bassetti: "Decisione politica"

12:08 No green pass, assalto Umberto I: devastato pronto soccorso

11:44 Napoli, agguato a Secondigliano: ucciso 19enne

11:18 Assalto a Cgil Roma, Landini: "Nessuno ci fa paura, non ci fermeremo"

10:54 Incidenti su lavoro, Mattarella: "Ferita sociale, servono legalità e prevenzione"

10:31 "Pd di Letta vincitore ma vittoria fragile"

10:16 No green pass Roma, arrestati leader di Forza Nuova

comunicato stampa

2021 Hengshui Lake Marathon Is Just Days Away

10 ottobre 2021
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Paying tribute to the power of time: the event continues to grow in stature since its launch 10 years ago

HENGSHUI, China, Oct. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 Hengshui Lake Marathon is to take place in the coming days. The event is China's 9th competition awarded Gold Label Road Race status by World Athletics, as well as the only international Gold Label track race held in Hebei province. The course runs alongside Hengshui Lake, a national nature reserve with wetlands and the largest freshwater lake in the northern part of China.

Since staging its first race 10 years ago, the organizers of the Hengshui Lake Marathon have always been committed to creating a high-level, well-organized event that follows strict international standards and provides thoughtful services to both runners and spectators. In line with its vision of creating a green and environmental-friendly race, the event continues with the same theme as previously "Green Marathon, Beautiful Hengshui Lake" while rolling out several initiatives, including the public bird protection program Let Love Fly and the voluntary environmental protection program Beautiful Hengshui Lake. These initiatives aim to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the ecology and environment while advocating for environmentally responsible economic growth and encouraging more people to make contributions to a green economy.

Today, Hengshui Lake Marathon has moved well beyond its initial role as a simple competition, becoming in the process a unique and high-quality brand in in its own right and creating new opportunities for the city's next stage of development.

