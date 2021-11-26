Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 26 Novembre 2021
2021 PHBS-CJBS Global Pitch Competition Final Held in Shenzhen

26 novembre 2021 | 10.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grand Final of the 2021 PHBS-CJBS Global Pitch Competition was held on November 12 in Shenzhen, China. As one of the key events of the "2021 National Mass Innovation and Entrepreneurship Week & the 7th Shenzhen International Maker Week ", the event attracted more than 3,000 investors, startup entrepreneurs, and audience, both on-site and online.

Jointly initiated by the innovation and entrepreneurship centers of Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS) and the Cambridge Judge Business School (CJBS), the competition involves nearly 150 high-quality startups worldwide in a variety of fields such as medical and health care technology, agricultural technology, advanced manufacturing, and new consumption technology. Participating entrepreneurs and investors come from regions in Europe, North America, and the greater China area. After a series of competitive pitching sessions over the last year, ten startups made it to the final round.

The first prize went to MAGIC WEAVER "3D Digital Human Engine". Shenzhen-based startups BionicM and QYSEA won second prize with their "IoT-based Intelligent Electric Prosthetic Robots" and "Underwater Robots". "R&D and Industrialization of Modular Intelligent Combined Mobile Cold Storage" from CIMC Cold Chain, "Power Exoskeleton to Consumer" from Enhanced Robotics, "Non-invasive Liver Fibrosis Precision Digital Diagnosis" from Precision MedCare, "Optical Active Alignment System" from AIT-PRIME and "Self-healing Concrete" from MIMICRETE, won the third prize. "The Breast Pumping Massage Bra" from Lilu won the Outstanding Startup Award.

Consisting of well-recognized scholars, venture capitalists, and entrepreneurs, the Entrepreneurship and Venture Capital Advisory Board of PHBS was also established and held its first meeting. According to PHBS Dean Hai Wen, the advisory board will further strengthen the connection and cooperation with renowned innovative enterprises, venture capital institutions, and experts and scholars in innovation and entrepreneurship. It aims to promote the development of innovation and entrepreneurship in the Greater Bay Area by facilitating the growth of innovative and entrepreneurial enterprises, enhancing talent cultivation, and conducting related research.

The following Greater Bay Area Entrepreneurship and Venture Capital Forum featured keynote speeches given by renowned entrepreneurs and investors, who shared their insights into investment, entrepreneurship, technology and innovation. In the future, PHBS and CJBS are committed to further strengthening this collaboration, integrating resources of first-tier investment institutions and industry leaders, as well as creating an ecosystem that engages in cooperation, empowerment, and cultivation of innovation and entrepreneurship.

https://english.phbs.pku.edu.cn/2021/news_1123/2993.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1696896/The_finalists.jpg

