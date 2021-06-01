Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 01 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 15:35
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:33 2 giugno, comandante Frecce Tricolori: "Sorvoliamo Altare della Patria con più speranza"

15:15 Olimpiadi, Russo non andrà ai Giochi di Tokyo

15:09 M5S e Garante, Casaleggio: "Chiederemo a chi dare i dati"

15:08 Boschi: "Di Maio tra 5 anni magari si scusa con me"

15:00 L.A.Water ridisegna le infradito, lusso combinato al confort

14:40 Covid oggi Puglia, 227 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 1 giugno

14:33 Ristoranti, regole Sardegna: '20 metri cubi a cliente'

14:32 Ristoranti zona bianca e zona gialla, "resta limite 4 persone a tavola"

14:19 Appello cattolici a Mattarella: "Accetti di addossarsi ancora fatica improba"

14:06 Neuromed, nuovo test aumenta la precisione degli interventi dei tumori al cervello

14:05 Brusca libero, madre bimbo sciolto nell'acido: "Non lo possiamo accettare"

13:50 Mottarone, operaio funivia: "Tutti sapevano"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

2021 Q1: Zepp Health Ranked in the Top 4 in Global Adult Smartwatch Shipments

01 giugno 2021 | 15.31
LETTURA: 3 minuti

With Global Year-on-Year Growth of 68.8%, Zepp Health Is the Market Leader in Brazil, Russia and Spain.

SHENZHEN, China, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP) with self-owned brands Zepp and Amazfit, ranked the Top 4 in terms of global adult smartwatch shipments[1] in the first quarter of 2021, according to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) on the global wearable device market. Zepp Heath sold over 1.65 million Zepp and Amazfit smartwatches in the first quarter, representing year-on-year growth of 68.8% in global unit sales – the highest growth among the top adult smartwatch brands.

Despite ongoing challenging market conditions that have impacted the consumer electronics industry worldwide, Zepp Health sales remained robust. Zepp Health ranked No.1 by shipments for adult smartwatches in Brazil (40.9%), Russia (28.9%) and Spain (23.5%). It also ranked No. 2 in Italy, No. 3 in Poland; and No. 4 in Germany, India, Indonesia and Thailand for shipments of adult wearables. Besides, Zepp Health is ranked No. 6 in Mexico, US, France and the UK markets.

Sales momentum was driven by their established popular Amazfit Fashion and Lifestyle wearables such as the Amazfit GTR 2 and GTS 2 series of smartwatches and the Outdoor Sports series including the Amazfit T-Rex.

Zepp Health ranked No.1 by shipments for adult smartwatches in Brazil, Russia and Spain.

The Amazfit brand has also been raising its profile by expanding its worldwide sponsorship portfolio of adventurous outdoor sports. Celebrating the Amazfit T-Rex Pro release in March 2021, the brand sponsored three challenging competitions that embody the watch's spirit: Explore Your Instinct. Earlier this year, it announced a partnership with Spartan, the world's leading endurance sports and wellness brand and Amazfit will activate at a selection of Spartan events across the world this season. Amazfit has also sponsored the ESOK Rally in Eskişehir, Turkey and the All-Russian Zavidovo SUP Challenge – one of the top five SUP competitions globally.

[1] According to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker

About Amazfit

Established in September 2015, Amazfit offers several series of smart watches and bands from daily to outdoor sport use, as well as other smart hardware related to sports and health, including TWS sports earbuds, smart treadmills, smart body composition scales and sports gear. With a complete line of products which offer an outstanding user-experience, Amazfit maximizes its ability to satisfy the needs of different consumer groups.

With outstanding design and craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatch products have won many awards, such as the German iF Industrial Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Currently, Amazfit products hit the markets of more than 90 countries and regions, including the United States, Germany, and Japan. According to an IDC global wearable device market tracking report, in the year of 2020, Amazfit smartwatch shipments ranked 1st in Spain and Indonesia, 2nd in Brazil and Italy, 3rd in Russia, India and Thailand, 4th in Poland, 5th in Germany, and were also among the top products in other countries and regions.

About Zepp Health, formerly Huami Corporation

Zepp Health's mission is to connect health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, the company has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health products for consumers, and analytics services for industry. In 2019, the company shipped 36.6 million units of smart watches and fitness bands, including its own Amazfit brand, and products developed and manufactured for Xiaomi, comprising 23% of global category shipments. The company is headquartered in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Zepp USA, based in Cupertino, Calif. For more information, please visit https://ir.zepp.com/investor/pages/company-profile.

For Media Inquiry  media.enquiry@zepp.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1522866/2.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Global Adult smartwatch Shipments and Spain With Global Year on Year Growth Top 4
Vedi anche
Due Bitcoin (38mila euro) per non rivelare la sua attività di modella su sito erotico, la denuncia
Ndrangheta, incendio per convincere il negoziante a vendere: 2 arresti
Funivia Mottarone, Tadini lascia il carcere: va ai domiciliari
Letta: "Con Salvini lavoriamo per Italia, alle elezioni ci divideremo"
Carla Fracci, feretro lascia chiesa San Marco tra applausi
Vaccino covid 12-15 anni, Palù: "Da Aifa ok dopo via libera Ema"
Fracci, l'omaggio del tram Atm
Prometteva di intervenire sul DNA umano, denunciata sedicente guaritrice
Giorgetti: "Nuova Alitalia partirà dopo l'estate"
Assalti ai bancomat con gli escavatori, 18 misure cautelari
Funivia Mottarone, procuratore: "Fermati consapevoli da settimane del guasto"
Caso Regeni, legale famiglia: "Strada lunga, ma inizio di verità"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza