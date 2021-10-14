Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 14 Ottobre 2021
comunicato stampa

2021 Taiwan Innotech Expo focuses on the tech highlights of six key sectors

14 ottobre 2021 | 13.06
LETTURA: 3 minuti

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/--The post-pandemic world is entering a period characterized by restructuring and consolidation. The Future Tech Theme Pavilion (FUTEX) at 2021 Taiwan Innotech Expo (TIE), which was held for the first time online by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), with the backing of Academia Sinica, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health and Welfare, focused on six key strategic industries: IT and digitization, cybersecurity, precision healthcare, renewable and sustainable energies, national defense and strategy, as well as civilian affairs and military preparedness. The event invited multiple CEOs from well-established businesses to share online their unique standpoints on innovation and market opportunities from an industry perspective.

With the rising popularity of the 5G infrastructure, asset security will be the next global battlefield

The synergy between AI, IoT, the cloud and many other emerging technologies related to 5G is yielding a plethora of innovative cross-domain applications. With the popularity of 5G, asset security has become a critical issue that can't be ignored. How can Taiwanese institutions lead the island's core industries to implement information security solutions that protect invisible assets? Trend Micro general manager of Hong Kong & Taiwan Bob Hung, and CyCraft Technology co-founder Jeremy "Birdman" Chiu shared their thoughts on solutions that address information security risk management and AI-driven anti-hacking.

Healthcare and technologies join hands to pave the way for the rise of precision healthcare

As the aging society is creating a growing demand for medical services and management of chronic diseases, precision healthcare has become an irreversible trend worldwide. A number of leading medical institutions are utilizing advanced technologies to enhance their smart healthcare and smart hospital services. Taipei Veterans General Hospital president Wayne Huey-Herng Sheu, who assumed the role this year, said that he intends to make smart healthcare the centerpiece of the next stage of development at the hospital, with the goal of reaching a peak utilization of cutting-edge technologies that combine precision healthcare and big data.

Science and technology help improve military power by speeding up the transformation of the defense industry 

When it comes to defense and strategy, Taiwan has accumulated substantial experience as a result of having developed the FORMOSAT-5 satellite and the FORMOSAT-7 satellite constellation, in combination with its existing complete supply chains and manufacturing capabilities in the semiconductor, information communication electronics and precision machinery sectors, assuring the island an ongoing capability to develop and manufacture satellites, as well as serving as an important R&D and manufacturing base for global satellite components, ground communications, ground terminals and other equipment. 

Heavyweight tycoons provide international experience from an international perspective

In the Future Tech Theme Pavilion (FUTEX), top international business executives as well as academic experts were invited to speak from global perspectives. NASA Administrator Bill Nielson, who is leading many innovative and sustainable projects of exploration, and Czech Space Alliance chairman Petr Bares, the key figure in advancing the collaboration between the Czech and Taiwanese aerospace industries, and Christian Patouraux, co-founder and CEO of Singapore's emerging satellite operator Kacific Broadband Satellites Group, shared their views on the trends across the global aerospace sector.

Exhibition Info Date: 2021/10/14-10/23 2021 TIE On-Line Expo: https://tievirtual.twtm.com.tw/FUTEX(Future Tech) On-Line Expo: https://reurl.cc/Rby4NgFUTEX(Future Tech) Official Website: https://www.futuretech.org.tw/futuretech/index.phpFUTEX(Future Tech) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/futuretech.org.tw/

 

