Martedì 07 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 18:54
2021 WISE Prize for Education is presented to Wendy Kopp, CEO of Teach For All

07 dicembre 2021 | 17.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Wendy Kopp is recognized by WISE for her contribution to quality education through creating Teach For All, a diverse global network building collective leadership in classrooms and communities to share solutions across borders and ensure all children can fulfil their promise.

DOHA, Qatar, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious WISE Prize for Education has been presented to Wendy Kopp, CEO of Teach For All. Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, presented the prize to Kopp at the Opening Plenary of the 2021 WISE Global Summit in Doha, Qatar, before an audience both in person and virtually of more than 10,000 participants worldwide.

The WISE Prize for Education is the first global distinction of its kind to acknowledge an individual for an outstanding contribution to education. Through Teach For All, Kopp is recognized for developing the concept that meaningful, sustainable education changes need leaders who are rooted in their communities and believe in the potential to transform them to deliver the opportunities all children deserve.

Since its creation in 2007, Teach For All has developed a benevolent ecosystem of collective leadership to ensure all children have an education that allows them to shape their future. Since its inception, partners in the Teach For All network have collectively placed over 104,400 recruits across six continents, and are currently supporting 1.1 million young people to develop the skills and knowledge they need. 75% of these teachers continue working to expand opportunities as children as alumni – whether as teachers within schools, or as activists working beyond the classroom for equity in education.

Upon receiving the award, Kopp said: "We see this prize as an endorsement and recognition of our theory of change. Collective leadership is necessary to solve the most entrenched inequities in education and reshape the system so that it prepares our young people to navigate uncertainty and shape a better future. Complex problems can only be solved through the collective efforts of many, working together across all levels of the system."

Stavros N. Yiannouka, WISE CEO, said: "Wendy's work exemplifies what we so passionately believe in at WISE – the conviction that everyone deserves quality education, and you can achieve it through creating a virtuous, international network by sharing best practice and involving communities. This prize is in recognition of a lifetime's contribution to education and a constant spirit of innovation. Through Teach For All, Wendy has truly revolutionized school leadership."

Contact:media@wise.org.qa

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1704584/WISE_Logo.jpg

in Evidenza