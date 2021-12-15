Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 15 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 18:09
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:51 Covid, Oms: 4 milioni di contagi in 7 giorni, variante Omicron in 76 paesi

17:36 Covid oggi Gb, 78.610 contagi: è record casi

17:35 Covid oggi Piemonte, 1.861 contagi: bollettino 15 dicembre

17:30 Covid oggi Italia, 23.195 contagi e 129 morti: bollettino 15 dicembre

17:28 Cultura, Tridico: 'Per il Paese è assett strategico'

17:22 Spazio, problema tecnico frena il lancio del super telescopio Webb

17:17 Vaccino covid con siringa senza ago: come funziona

17:05 Covid Gb, Times: "Un terzo dei londinesi non è vaccinato"

16:52 Covid oggi Basilicata, 105 contagi: bollettino 15 dicembre

16:37 Covid oggi Alto Adige, 452 contagi e un morto: bollettino 15 dicembre

16:19 Covid, nel 2020 oltre 1 milione di nuovi poveri: +21,9%

16:08 Digitale, 16,5% italiani non va su internet: i dati del Censis

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

2021 WISE Summit Concludes

15 dicembre 2021 | 16.54
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Thousands of thinkers, innovators, and practitioners joined the event in-person and online to help build the next generation of changemakers

DOHA, Qatar, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 WISE Summit has marked a seminal moment in education change. In one of the biggest global education events of its kind, thousands of thinkers, innovators, and practitioners came together to envisage how the global shock of the pandemic can – and must – be the catalyst for deep and lasting reform.

In what was WISE Summit's first hybrid event, 11,110 participants registered online and more than 2,100 attended in-person sessions at Qatar National Convention Centre – located in Education City in Doha, Qatar – with delegates and speakers representing 177 countries. The summit brought together education pioneers who are delivering on the ground and who came to share concrete projects. 

At the end of the summit, Stavros N. Yiannouka, CEO of WISE, said: "We built this platform over a decade ago to amplify the work that organizations are doing and to create a community. And in the midst of a global pandemic, we managed to come together once again – in-person and online – for three days of conversation, inspiration, and recommitment to the cause of quality education for all. 

In the years and decades to come, the world is going to need movements like WISE to be a catalyst for collective intelligences and energies." 

2021 WISE Summit highlights, from 200 in-person and online sessions:

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/969958/Wise_Logo.jpg

Contacts: media@wise.org.qa

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
event in person help build event help
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra 2022, domani sciopero generale Cgil e Uil
News to go
Malta introduce legge su uso ricreativo cannabis
News to go
Chirurghi, lettera aperta a Draghi e Speranza
News to go
Covid Italia, stato di emergenza fino al 31 marzo 2022
News to go
Green pass falsi, violati sistemi sanitari di 6 Regioni
News to go
Palermo, prendeva pensione per cecità da 10 anni ma aveva patente
News to go
Covid Campania, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Esplosione a Ravanusa, trovati anche gli ultimi due dispersi
News to go
Covid svuota le culle, record negativo nascite
News to go
Covid, Usa mette Italia tra 80 paesi a rischio
News to go
Covid in Italia, il bollettino del 14 dicembre
News to go
Manovra 2022, Cisl conferma no a sciopero generale 16 dicembre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza