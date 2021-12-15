2021 WISE Summit Concludes

Thousands of thinkers, innovators, and practitioners joined the event in-person and online to help build the next generation of changemakers

DOHA, Qatar, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 WISE Summit has marked a seminal moment in education change. In one of the biggest global education events of its kind, thousands of thinkers, innovators, and practitioners came together to envisage how the global shock of the pandemic can – and must – be the catalyst for deep and lasting reform.

In what was WISE Summit's first hybrid event, 11,110 participants registered online and more than 2,100 attended in-person sessions at Qatar National Convention Centre – located in Education City in Doha, Qatar – with delegates and speakers representing 177 countries. The summit brought together education pioneers who are delivering on the ground and who came to share concrete projects.

At the end of the summit, Stavros N. Yiannouka, CEO of WISE, said: "We built this platform over a decade ago to amplify the work that organizations are doing and to create a community. And in the midst of a global pandemic, we managed to come together once again – in-person and online – for three days of conversation, inspiration, and recommitment to the cause of quality education for all.

In the years and decades to come, the world is going to need movements like WISE to be a catalyst for collective intelligences and energies."

2021 WISE Summit highlights, from 200 in-person and online sessions:

