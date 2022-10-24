Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 24 Ottobre 2022
Governo e M5S, domani Grillo a Roma per conoscere neo eletti

Ucraina, anchorman Russia Today: "Annegare bambini Kiev"

Oplon Secure Access, sicurezza informatica al servizio di Grandi navi veloci

Treviso, anziana uccisa in casa: figlio piantonato in ospedale

Governo Meloni, Bonomi: "Priorità a energia e lavoro, ma non scassare i conti"

Governo, per le pensioni si parte da quota 102 flessibile: cosa significa

Roma, autista Atac guarda film al volante: sospeso da servizio e paga

Caricabatteria unico, da Ue via libera finale: obbligatorio dal 2024

Ascolti tv, 'Mina Settembre' vince la serata e batte 'Che Tempo Che Fa'

Macron in Vaticano incontra Papa Francesco

Caso Martina Rossi, in semilibertà i due condannati

Immagini di bimbi vittime abusi sui social, denunciati 7 minori

comunicato stampa

2022 G-Con Action Business Meeting Calls for Participants

24 ottobre 2022 | 11.13
LETTURA: 1 minuti

- 1:1 Meetings with Korean Content Companies from Nov. 9-11

BUCHEON, South Korea, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea's Gyeonggi Content Agency (GCA) is currently recruiting participants for the 2nd G-Con Action Business Meeting till October 21st, 2022.

The G-Con Action Business Meeting is a global business meeting and meet-up hosted by GCA to facilitate and expand the business opportunities for the content industry by connecting Korean content companies with potential partners from Southeast Asia, China, Japan, Europe and the Americas. The four categories for applicants are: GameEXP (video games), K-GLO (animation/cartoon/character), X-WANT (webtoon/web novel) and MAKE-G (broadcast/music/visual/advertisement).

The 2nd Business Meeting will consist of 30+ Korean and 20+ global companies, and will be held from November 9th to November 11th online, with meet-ups, seminars and focused business consultations and meetings.

For details on how to apply and further information, contact the G-Con Action Operations Team at scmsb2b@gmail.com.

Registration Link: https://forms.gle/Arj6CdJuRASQuJNUA

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1927699/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2022-g-con-action-business-meeting-calls-for-participants-301657103.html

