2022 G-Con Action Business Meeting Calls for Participants

- 1:1 Meetings with Korean Content Companies from Nov. 9-11

BUCHEON, South Korea, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea's Gyeonggi Content Agency (GCA) is currently recruiting participants for the 2nd G-Con Action Business Meeting till October 21st, 2022.

The G-Con Action Business Meeting is a global business meeting and meet-up hosted by GCA to facilitate and expand the business opportunities for the content industry by connecting Korean content companies with potential partners from Southeast Asia, China, Japan, Europe and the Americas. The four categories for applicants are: GameEXP (video games), K-GLO (animation/cartoon/character), X-WANT (webtoon/web novel) and MAKE-G (broadcast/music/visual/advertisement).

The 2nd Business Meeting will consist of 30+ Korean and 20+ global companies, and will be held from November 9th to November 11th online, with meet-ups, seminars and focused business consultations and meetings.

For details on how to apply and further information, contact the G-Con Action Operations Team at scmsb2b@gmail.com.

Registration Link: https://forms.gle/Arj6CdJuRASQuJNUA

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1927699/image.jpg

