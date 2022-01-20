Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 20 Gennaio 2022
comunicato stampa

2022 GAC MOTOR International Distributor Conference

20 gennaio 2022 | 17.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the many challenges of 2021, GAC MOTOR saw increasing sales figures and multiple areas of expansion. Much of this was due to GAC MOTOR's strong network of global distributors: partnered dealerships that work to bring GAC MOTOR vehicles to new markets and consumers around the world.

The GAC MOTOR International Distributor Conference 2022 was held on January 18 and honored some of the company's most outstanding distributor partners.

All Time High for GAC's International Business

GAC MOTOR General Manager Mr Zeng Hebin pointed out in a welcome speech that "Our overseas business development has reached an all-time high, with annual sales volume exceeding 20,000 units for the first time, posting a year on year increase of 72.5%"

In 2021, GAC MOTOR's brand building efforts have been rewarded. The number of overseas showrooms grew, sales channels have been innovatively expanded, and major breakthroughs have been made in a number of markets including Mexico, Chile and Nigeria.

Among the individual markets honored was Saudi Arabia, which saw sales increase a massive 88% in 2021, as well as Kuwait, Nigeria, Ecuador and Chile, which have all made great gains in market presence and brand power after sustained efforts, contributing significantly to GAC's global expansion strategy.

At the conference, General Manager Zeng Hebin laid out the year's work objectives: "In 2022, under the guidance of the Group's strategy of 'Electrification, intelligentization, digitization, internationalization', GAC MOTOR will seize development opportunities, actively laying out new energy markets overseas and making GAC's intelligent, new energy vehicles more closely connected with the global market. We will further build our brand system and champion innovation and action, continuing to empower our front line and terminal point sales."

Moving Forward as an International Brand

GAC has the mission of competing on the world stage, bringing cutting edge Chinese intelligent technology to markets around the world.

GAC Group is already a successful brand in China, having sold over 2 million cars and over 100,000 new-energy vehicles.

In 2022, two new models, the GS8 and EMPOW, will also be launched, equipped with more technology and intelligent configurations than ever before.

Talented distributors are the crucial bridge allowing the newest, most exciting vehicles to be exported and marketed successfully. 2022 is the year to watch for GAC MOTOR, as the EMPOW and GS8 prepare to bring Chinese craftsmanship to the world stage.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1730686/Video.mp4

articoli
in Evidenza