Lunedì 07 Febbraio 2022
12:58
'2022 Sunhak Peace Prize Focuses on Vaccine Equity'

07 febbraio 2022 | 11.01
2 minuti

- "Professor Dame Sarah Catherine Gilbert (Developer of AstraZeneca Vaccine) and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance Selected as Laureates"

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 7, 2022, the Sunhak Peace Prize Committee (Chairman Jose Manuel Barroso, former President of the European Commission) will announce the 2022 Sunhak Peace Prize laureates are Dame Sarah Catherine Gilbert (age 59), Professor of Vaccinology at University of Oxford and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

 

Professor Sarah Gilbert was recognized for the key role she played in protecting billions of lives in less developed countries by co-developing the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, which is easier and less expensive to store and transport. Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance was recognized for its contributions in coordinating the COVAX Facility, aiming to provide fair and equitable access to Covid-19 vaccine worldwide.

Chairman Jose Manuel Barroso stated: "Scientific innovation, international solidarity, and multilateral cooperation are necessary to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, which jeopardizes the lives of everyone. Health is not just a matter of science or medicine, but a matter of human rights; therefore it is human rights that the two laureates have contributed to promoting."

Professor Sarah Gilbert viewed the Covid-19 pandemic as a threat to humanity and vaccine as a global public good. She stood firm that the vaccine she developed was not for profit, which has been delivered to 182 countries.

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is the largest international cooperation mechanism that contributed to improving the overall health of humanity by providing vaccination in developing countries. Following the coronavirus outbreak, it coordinated the COVAX Facility, a global collaboration to support manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccines and negotiate their pricing for equitable access. Over one billion doses have been distributed in 144 nations through this effort.

Furthermore, Gavi has supported the immunization of more than 820 million children, reaching almost half of all children worldwide, preventing over 14 million deaths. In particular, the number of children immunized with the DPT vaccine increased from 59% in 2000 to 81% in 2020, reducing child mortality rate by 50%.

Chairman Jose Manuel Barroso added, "Paradoxically, the Covid-19 pandemic is giving us an opportunity to drive real change. We do not know when the next pandemic will occur, but the Covid-19 has taught us that solidarity and cooperation based solely on humanity are the solutions to this global crisis."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1740298/1st_photo_Sarah_Gilbert.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1740299/2nd_photo_Gavi.jpg

in Evidenza