Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 10 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 14:59
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:10 Mutui, casa più cara con stretta Bce: come limitare i danni

15:03 Ucraina, Nato: "Il Golia russo sta vacillando, aumentare sforzi"

15:01 Maltempo, nuova allerta meteo giovedì 11 maggio: le regioni coinvolte

14:54 Juve-Siviglia, Allegri: "Abbiamo la corazza, vogliamo la finale"

14:51 L' Adsp Sicilia occidentale a 'Transport&Logistic' Monaco, in primo trimestre numeri in crescita

14:42 Stress senza tregua per gli italiani: livelli come in pandemia

14:19 Un italiano su 10 rinuncia ad andare da psicologo per motivi economici

14:19 Omicidio Pamela, la mamma: "Se Oseghale è pentito faccia i nomi dei responsabili"

14:08 730 precompilato 2023, invio possibile da domani: rimborso, quando arriva

14:02 Turismo, Manageritalia: "In Veneto sono previste +15% presenze ma mancano 10mila stagionali"

13:58 Roma, Dybala si allena in gruppo: speranze per il Leverkusen

13:44 Scuola, Valditara: "A giugno 35mila assunzioni"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

2023 Appian Innovation Awards Highlight Business Impact of Data Fabric for Process Automation

10 maggio 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 4 minuti

SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced the winners of the 2023 Appian Innovation Awards. This year's winners demonstrate the business impact of delivering end-to-end process automation with a Data Fabric on the Appian Platform. Finalists and winners were selected by a judging panel including Appian Chief Customer Officer Pavel Zamudio; Neil Ward-Dutton, VP AI, Automation & Analytics Europe at IDC; and George Kaczmarskyj, Principal at Ernst and Young.

The Innovation Award recognizes an individual or team whose use of Appian is disrupting their market, serving as a catalyst for a new standard in how work is done.

North America Winners

Europe and the Middle East Winners

Asia-Pacific Winners

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit www.appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Follow Appian: Twitter, LinkedIn.

Follow Appian UK: Twitter, LinkedIn.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2073262/Appian_2023_Innovation_Award_Winners_Video.mp4Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488235/Appian_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2023-appian-innovation-awards-highlight-business-impact-of-data-fabric-for-process-automation-301820264.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
at IDC Analytics Europe Highlight business Impact of Data Fabric Appian Innovation Awards
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Cambio gomme, dal 16 maggio multe per i trasgressori
News to go
Traffico di cocaina tra Catania e Marsala su auto a noleggio
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, allerta rossa in Emilia Romagna
News to go
Riforme, Meloni incontra opposizioni: "Presto nostra proposta"
News to go
Migranti, smantellata rete di trafficanti su rotta balcanica: 29 arresti
News to go
Messi, parla il padre: "Nessun accordo con l'Al Hilal, sono solo fake news"
News to go
Inflazione ad aprile, le stime preliminari Istat
News to go
Zaki, Amnesty: "Disprezzo per i diritti umani"
News to go
Riforme, Conte: "Non trapiantare modelli completamente diversi"
News to go
Pioli: "Domani il derby più difficile"
News to go
Vittime del terrorismo, Mattarella omaggia Moro
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza