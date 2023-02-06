Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 08:33
comunicato stampa

2023 Chinese Spring Festival! The Chengdu Pandas Pay New Year Visit event becomes popular worldwide

06 febbraio 2023 | 09.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHENGDU, China, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of the Spring Festival in 2023, in order to promote cultural tourism in Chengdu and spare no effort to help the resumption of inbound tourism in Chengdu, China, a series of Pandas Pay New Year Visits planned by GoChengdu under the guidance of Chengdu Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau was launched globally. This event will promote the traditional Spring Festival culture of Chengdu style all over the world, and trigger a boom in the Chinese Spring Festival and coming to Chengdu by friends from home and abroad.

For seven consecutive days from Chinese New Year's Eve to the sixth day, the online+offline events of Pandas Pay New Year Visit have attracted the attention of a lot of Internet users around the world. And Sun Congbin said that he wants to take the family to Chengdu, watch the panda up close, and taste the food from Chengdu.

As part of the international promotion plan of tourism in Chengdu in 2023, the Panda Pay New Year Visit took advantage of the overseas social platform to break the limitations of region and space, and skillfully combined the accurate foreign promotion of urban culture and tourism in Chengdu with the overseas communication of traditional culture.

The Panda, a friendship messenger, bridges cultural integration and interacts with 37 international sister cities on 6 continents. Tweets related to Panda New Year Visit have been acclaimed by official accounts such as Jeonju, South Korea, Lubljana Tourism Bureau, Gomeli City Sports Bureau, China Tourism Office in Los Angeles Madrid, China Cultural Center in Madrid, and Confucius Institute in Montpelier.

During the Spring Festival, GoChengdu launched the Panda New Year Visit in Paris, France, Frankfurt, Germany, Singapore, Cape, South Africa, Budapest, Hungary, and Rome, Italy, to promote the Tianfu culture.

It is reported that the list of winners of the China Spring Festival Knowledge Question Answer Competition was released, Please check the information on the official website of the event organizer (www.gochengdu.cn/en.)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1996044/GoChengdu_Panda.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1996045/GoChengdu_Panda_Visits.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2023-chinese-spring-festival-the-chengdu-pandas-pay-new-year-visit-event-becomes-popular-worldwide-301739012.html

