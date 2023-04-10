Cerca nel sito
 
22:16 Pisa-Cagliari, disordini prima della partita: feriti 3 poliziotti

21:48 Def, fonti ministero: nel 2023 Pil +1%, deficit al 4,5%

21:32 Netanyahu: "Israele è sotto attacco terroristico"

21:24 Ezio Greggio, appello alla mamma di Enea: "Torna, ti aiuteremo"

20:51 Frosinone, enorme svastica in piazza a Colli con tappetini del parco giochi

19:03 Berlusconi, Forza Italia tira sospiro di sollievo ma restano nodi nel partito

18:20 Berlusconi, Zangrillo: "Basta fake news, non può alzarsi"

18:09 Evan Gershkovich arrestato in Russia, appello giornali italiani: "Venga subito rilasciato"

17:51 Ultima generazione a Fdi: "Ddl non ci spaventa, pronti anche al carcere"

16:57 Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky chiede di parlare con Modi: India aiuti soluzione crisi

16:09 Arriva ddl Fdi contro 'eco-vandali', carcere per chi imbratta beni culturali

15:58 Runner ucciso da orso, la mamma in una lettera: "Lotteremo per rendergli giustizia"

comunicato stampa

2023 Qingdao Film and TV Week closed successfully in Qingdao West Coast New Area

10 aprile 2023 | 09.23
LETTURA: 1 minuti

QINGDAO, China, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 9, the closing ceremony of the 2023 Qingdao Film and TV Week & the exhibition of the "Golden Seagull" film and TV honorary works were held in Qingdao West Coast New Area. At the event site, the results of the 2023 Qingdao Film and TV Week were released, and the "Golden Seagull" film and TV honorary works were recommended and displayed. All honors were released simultaneously.

As a grand event in the Qingdao film and TV industry, this session of Qingdao Film and TV is really fruitful with many highlights. Focusing on the four dimensions of technology, popularization, internationalization, and branding, and the theme of "New Technologies, New Vision, and New Film Capital", 19 activities were successfully held in five major units: "Filming the Future with Science", "Film Capital of the World", "Golden Key Startup Ventures Plan", "Sea Level Young Filmmaker Program", and "Golden Seagull".

More than 800 industry guests and over 500 film and TV industry giants gathered at the event; 11 key film and TV projects were signed and settled; the policy subsidies of 23.131 million yuan were cashed out; The "Qilu Hi Shooting" TV drama shooting and production online service project was officially launched;  Qingdao Haifa Culture (Group) Co., Ltd., China Mobile Migu Company Gugu Studio, and Qingdao Film Academy reached a tripartite cooperation among the college and the enterprises in terms of industry, academia, and research. Shandong Province 5G High-tech Video Innovation and Entrepreneurship Community signed a contract, with 18 enterprises settling in. All these deepened industrial cooperation and policy support.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2050289/image1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2023-qingdao-film-and-tv-week-closed-successfully-in-qingdao-west-coast-new-area-301793016.html

