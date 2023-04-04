Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 04 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 20:49
comunicato stampa

2023 World Research Travel Conference was inaugurated in Luoyang, China

04 aprile 2023 | 19.38
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LUOYANG, China, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 3, the 2023 World Research Travel Conference co-sponsored by the Culture and Tourism Department of Henan province, the People's Government of Luoyang and the World Research Travel Organization (hereafter referred to as "WRTO") was inaugurated in Luoyang City, Henan Province, China. More than 200 experts and scholars in the field of research industry and tourism service providers attended the conference.

On the site, Huang Dongsheng, the head of the Culture and Tourism Department of Henan province and Yang Lin, the vice chairman of WRTO unveiled the nameplate of the Henan Representative Office of WRTO (Canada) together; Yang Zhenzhi, the executive chairman of WRTO made the Luoyang Declaration of promoting protection and inheritance of cultural heritages through Research Travel and declared that the 2024 World Research Travel Conference will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and the Flag Handover Ceremony was held there.

In the conference, top 10 major exciting research travel routes in Henan Province were published. A three-dimensional and diversified research product system of "Henan, the cradle of China" was linked together from the aspects of tracing the Chinese civilization, poetic and pictorial splendor, martial art and hometown. Besides, the product-A Journey of Studying the Yellow River Culture was also launched in this conference.

In recent years, Henan has been deeply implementing the strategy of integration of culture, tourism, and creative industries, focusing on the Yellow River civilization and 487 research and travel bases have been built and 3,970 courses have been completed in the province at present. This conference will open up the overseas study market and promote the acceleration of research and the construction of research industry ancestry for Henan province under the background of cultural confidence. 

Luoyang is a city with an abundance of cultural and historical relics, such as the "Five Sites of the Capital" including Erlitou Site of the Xia Capital, the Ancient Site of Shang Capital of Yanshi, the Site of the Capital of the Eastern Zhou Dynasty, the Site of Luoyang City from the Eastern Han and Northern Wei Dynasties, and Luoyang Ruins of Sui and Tang Dynasty (Sui-Tang Luoyang City National Archeological Site Park), as well as the Longmen Grottoes, White Horse Temple, Guanlin (Temple of Guanyu),indicating that the city has served as a capital for more than 1,500 years.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2047605/The_Releasing_of_Luoyang_Declaration.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2023-world-research-travel-conference-was-inaugurated-in-luoyang-china-301789979.html

