Lunedì 27 Marzo 2023
comunicato stampa

25% of IT Practitioners Waste 1 day Each Week on Needless UC&C Tasks

27 marzo 2023 | 13.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SYDNEY, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IR (ASX:IRI) a leading global performance management and analytics provider for unified communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure, and payment ecosystems, today announced the findings of research conducted among IT professionals in Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) environments.

The IT Time Crunch research found that 25% of IT Professionals wasted more than 1 working day every week on unnecessary UC&C tasks. It also identified nearly 70% of respondents waste at least four hours per week. This is compounded on the backdrop of 50% reporting an increase in their day-to-day workload.

"It is shocking that 1 in 4 of the surveyed IT practitioners waste a full day a week needlessly on UC tasks. This in turn has a tremendous impact on costs and productivity. IT teams need added visibility and controls to manage complexities in their UC&C ecosystems," said JohnRuthven, CEO and Managing Director, IR.

The report details the results of a recent survey of 214 IT professionals from the United States, United Kingdom, and Singapore, with nearly 40% of respondents working in organizations with more than 10,000 end users.

Their main challenges included time wasted when troubleshooting issues, especially those they are unaware of, until reported. The research also indicates the toll this increasing workload causes, with IT teams who have become the 'fire-department' of an organization. Multiple respondents changed roles or left jobs in the past three years seeking better work-life balance and working conditions.

Monitoring and performance management solutions can help IT teams identify the root causes of these problems without wasting crucial work hours.

For more information and to download a copy of the report, click here.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1538708/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/25-of-it-practitioners-waste-1-day-each-week-on-needless-ucc-tasks-301781764.html

