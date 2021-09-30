Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 30 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 17:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:01 Covid, Rienzi (Codacons): "Niente Rdc a chi non si vaccina, ricatto green pass su compenso si applichi a tutti"

16:58 Covid, allarme Ecdc: "A rischio Paesi con bassi tassi vaccino"

16:57 Incidente sul lavoro nel reggiano, operaio cade da impalcatura e muore

16:51 Peirone (Ist. Friedman): "Serve normativa a livello nazionale"

16:48 Baretta: Necessario riordino settore gioco pubblico che abbia valore nazionale"

16:46 PoliMi coordina studio europeo per progettare un calcestruzzo autoriparante

16:46 Peirone (Ist. Friedman): "Il gioco è un'attività economica come altre, servono contributi"

16:45 Pompei, 50 anni fa il concerto dei Pink Floyd: "Eventi per un pezzo di storia"

16:42 Cardia (Acadi): "Concessione è presidio legalità su territorio, non può venire meno"

16:27 Pregliasco: "Green pass per chi prende Reddito cittadinanza? Non c'è correlazione"

16:19 Canarie, eruzione vulcano Cumbre Vieja: lava in mare per 17 ettari

16:12 Covid oggi Campania, 335 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 30 settembre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

$2.55M Seed of Paladin's Ecosystem Championing Open Activism in Decentralized Governance

30 settembre 2021 | 15.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technological decentralization is meaningless without decentralized decision making.

Building upon this idea, the team behind Paladin is trying to reduce friction in on-chain governance process.

With less than 10% of voter turnout on most on-chain proposals (ex : UIP-09 had 12% turnout, AIP-33 had 4% turnout) voter apathy has become a major obstacle to decentralization. To tackle the problem, Paladin has developed a vote lending market called Paladin Lending.

"Paladin Lending will allow to create a new money lego for yield hunters and enable liquid governance for active governance stakeholders," explains Romain Figuereo, founder of the protocol, "vote lending is only the first brick of an ecosystem aiming to disrupt the current monopoly on decision-making in decentralized finance."

In the midst of the most contentious months of on-chain governance, with controversial proposals like the DeFi Education Fund on Uniswap, the release of bribes.crv by Andre Cronje or the failed take-over of Venus Protocol, Paladin will launch as governance activity grows.

The core team detailed that "the protocol will allow stakeholders to enhance their lobbying capacity while respecting governance guidelines and prevent new attack vectors," during their first Community Call.

In order to accelerate protocol development, the team has also announced a $2.55M Seed Round, led by Greenfield One and with the participation of Galaxy DigitalNFXSemantic and almost twenty angels.

"These strategic partners will play a key role in the development of our coordination layer," hinted Mr. Figuereo.

Paladin Lending is set to release in the coming weeks with UNI, COMP and AAVE as initially onboarded assets.

Paladin Lending Protocol wants to turn your DeFi vote into an asset by building a market for idle governance tokens that'll empower committed members to leverage their vote.

For more information, please visit paladin.vote . You can also find us on Discord, Twitter, and  Github. All links can be found at https://medium.com/paladin-protocol and at the company website.

Alejandro Baquero-Lima, alejandro@paladin.vote

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1639899/Paladin_Logo.jpg

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Paladin's Ecosystem Championing open Activism gara open Activism
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Roma, domani i comizi finali
News to go
Morti sul lavoro, i dati Inail
News to go
Mafalda, fumetto sarà un francobollo
News to go
Mantova, denunciati 234 'furbetti' del reddito di cittadinanza
News to go
Altri tre morti sul lavoro, Draghi: "E' una strage"
News to go
Gb, effetto Brexit: da domani 1 ottobre passaporto obbligatorio
News to go
Elezioni Bologna, lettera di Berlusconi: "Città merita ben altro"
News to go
America Latina, migliaia in piazza per diritto all'aborto
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Lavoro, aumentano i giovani agricoltori: +8%
Covid, United Airlines licenzia 593 dipendenti no vax
News to go
Elezioni Milano, tour di Conte per la candidata sindaco Layla Pavone
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza