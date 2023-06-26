Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 26 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 11:17
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:16 Ucraina, 007 Gb: "Controffensiva prende slancio intorno a Bakhmut"

10:50 Prof colpita da pallini a Rovigo, Valditara: "Interverremo su voto in condotta"

10:39 Elezioni Molise 2023, urne aperte fino alle 15

10:37 Wimbledon 2023, oggi qualificazioni per 16 italiani

10:23 Elezioni Grecia 2023, Mitsotakis trionfa: oggi il mandato da premier

10:15 Ucraina, Nato: "Rivolta Wagner dimostra errore strategico Putin"

10:10 Pensioni minime, a luglio gli aumenti arretrati

09:58 Liberate due tartarughe nella zona delle piattaforme Eni a largo di Ravenna

09:29 Carburanti, oggi prezzi benzina e diesel in lieve rialzo

09:16 Incidente Lido di Camaiore, scontro auto-moto: 2 feriti, grave 60enne

09:11 Trieste, incendio in casa: trovata morta una donna

08:42 Torna il caldo africano con l’anticiclone Scipione, ma non durerà: previsioni meteo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

27 to 29 June, Paris - World Leaders & Scientists to Discuss: Basic Research Can Pioneer New Approaches to Global Challenges

26 giugno 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Co-hosts: International Human Frontier Science Program Organization & French Ministry of Higher Education and Research

Under the High Patronage of Mr Emmanuel MACRONPresident of the French Republic

Live-stream begins 13h15 (CEST) 27 June 2023https://youtube.com/live/tRqXQSNh-YY?feature=shareProgram: https://www.hfsp.org/paris-summit-program

PARIS, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Fundamental Life Science Meets Climate, Environment, and Sustainability," invites world leaders and scientists to forge new partnerships and propose systems-level approaches to solve global challenges. The events contribute toward the U.N. International Year of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development.

High-Level Summit, 27 June, at French Academy of Sciences:

International Scientific Symposium, 28 & 29 June, at Auditorium André and Liliane Bettencourt:

Press Contact:English speakers: Rachael Bishop, rbishop@hfsp.org, +33 (0)7 81 87 62 21.French speakers: Hélène Boulanger,h.boulanger@logos-france.fr, +33 (0) 66 88 79 31 67.

To attend in-person, register with press contacts.

See the HFSPO website for updates. Watch a video on the events. Partners: the French National Research Agency, the French Academy of Sciences, National Center for Scientific Research, the Institut Pasteur, the International Science Council, the European Molecular Biology Laboratory, and UNESCO.

The Human Frontier Science Program was established in 1989 to advance international research and training at the frontier of life sciences. Its objectives are to promote intercontinental collaboration and training in cutting-edge interdisciplinary research focused on the life sciences. HFSP receives financial support from the governments or research councils of Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, as well as the European Commission. With its collaborative research grants and postdoctoral fellowships, the program has awarded more than 4,500 fellowships involving more than 7,500 scientists from around the world. Since the start of the program, 28 HFSP laureates have received the Nobel Prize.

International Human Frontier Science Program, 12 Quai Saint-Jean, Strasbourg, Francewww.hfsp.org | Phone : +33-(0)3 88 21 51 23 | @HFSP Twitter | Facebook page#LifeScience4Sustainability#LS4S

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2129669/HFSP_logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/27-to-29-june-paris--world-leaders--scientists-to-discuss-basic-research-can-pioneer-new-approaches-to-global-challenges-301862496.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente ICT AltroAltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA Ambiente Ambiente Science program Organization basic Research Can Pioneer New Approaches to Global Challenges BASIC Ministry of Higher education
Vedi anche
News to go
Kosovo, oggi riunione dei 27 ministri Esteri Ue
News to go
Decreto lavoro, discussione alla Camera: le novità
News to go
Ricette italiane taroccate nel 60% dei ristoranti all’estero
News to go
Canone Rai, presto incontro Giorgetti-vertici azienda
News to go
Calciomercato, le ultime news da Osimhen a Chiesa
News to go
Ryanair taglia 6 rotte all'aeroporto di Venezia
News to go
Russia, Prigozhin: "Siamo tutti pronti a morire"
News to go
Inchiesta Covid: archiviazione per Speranza, Lorenzin e Giulia Grillo
News to go
Statali, Corte Costituzionale: no al differimento liquidazione
News to go
Casa, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2023 prezzi su dello 0,1%"
News to go
Premier League, Newcastle punta a Hernandez
News to go
Meteo Italia oggi, le previsioni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza